Jerry Jones Reveals Final Decision on Cowboys Signing Antonio Brown

Once again, Jerry Jones is demurring on AB.

With his wide receiver corps in shambles, the Dallas Cowboys‘ owner addressed the possibility of the team signing “retired” free agent Antonio Brown. Not as a starter — roles that belong to Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup — but as a high-profile insurance policy.

Again, for the second time in as many months, Jones flatly rejected the dot-connecting.

“I don’t want to be talking about any other player. I like our depth. I’m not speaking to Antonio. I’m not speaking to anybody. But I believe we’d go with the depth we have,” he said Friday, per The Athletic.



Always fun to speculate about, Brown-to-Big D rumors were ratcheted up Wednesday by Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, who called for a desperate measure in the face of desperate times.

Dallas certainly could use a healthy body, Irvin posited, with WR1 Cooper in danger of missing Sunday night’s nationally televised tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles, slot man Randall Cobb recuperating from a back injury that sidelined him for Week 6, and Gallup still returning to form following September knee surgery.

“I’m not gonna lie: Desperation makes you think about a lot of things,” Irvin said on 105.3 The Fan. “We ain’t got no time to sit up riding the high horse, like we’re too good for this and we’re too good for that. We need some H-E-L-P right now! Real help!”

“You need Amari to get back,” Irvin said. “Unless you want to go pick up Antonio Brown until (Cooper) gets back. What do you guys think about that?”

Some Cowboys fans like the idea. Most don’t. And Jones, who has final say, parroted the same rationale following Dallas’ season-opener — that he’d rather win with the Devin Smiths and Cedrick Wilsons of the world than assume Brown’s massive baggage.

“We didn’t [show interest in Brown]. You saw why [Sunday] with the play of those receivers. I’m really pleased with where we are at receiver. I didn’t think we’d go there,” Jones said on Sept. 9.

Coop a Go for Week 7?

Battling a nagging quad injury, his third ailment this season, the Cowboys’ leading receiver did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, putting in doubt his status for the pivotal division showdown against the visiting Eagles.

However, Cooper plans to practice Friday, at least on a limited basis, and push through the pain to start the nationally televised affair, which precedes Dallas’ bye. This, after logging just three offensive snaps in last week’s brutal loss to the New York Jets, his leg too much to bear.

“I don’t look at it like, ‘Oh, I’m going to rest this week and then have the bye week so I can have two weeks to get ready for whatever game is after that,’” Cooper said Thursday, per ESPN. “I always approach game week like I’m going to play.”

Jerry: Cowboys Still Contending for Title

Despite the team’s three-game losing skid, despite the firestorm surrounding his lame-duck head coach, despite the offense’s inability to start fast and the defense failing to stop a nosebleed, the ever-optimistic Jones believes the Eagles game is a must-win.

Why? It would push Dallas back above .500 and refuel their Super Bowl aspirations, which reached epic proportions after the club began 2019 with a 3-0 record.

“I think we have a team that is capable of reaching the playoffs and a team that is capable of going far in the playoffs, if we get in the playoffs,” he said Friday.

