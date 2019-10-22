Jerry Jones Reveals Possibility of Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

On this date one year ago, the Dallas Cowboys sent a first-round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.

A year later, the Cowboys don’t envision an encore maneuver.

“It’s probably not even in the same universe as the likelihood that we would do something like Amari or frankly anything close to that,” owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday, via The Athletic.



If the Cowboys eschew a trade, it won’t be for lack of funds. The team currently has $25.058 million in available salary cap space, eighth-most in the NFL. For all intents and purposes, they could assume almost anyone purportedly on the block.

Jones, who doubles as Dallas’ general manager, was quite busy in 2018. Aside from Amari, he acquired four players (Jamize Olawale, Tavon Austin, Jihad Ward, Parker Ehinger) and shipped away two (Ryan Switzer, Charvarius Ward).

The Cowboys’ biggest need arguably is at safety, where they can improve on incumbent starter Jeff Heath opposite Xavier Woods. The rumor mill has linked the team to New York Jets stud Jamal Adams, though it’s unlikely even a hapless organization like Gang Green parts with a young, ascending star.

The Cowboys also may look to pick up some offensive line depth, as left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), right tackle La’el Collins (knee), and right guard Zack Martin (back) have each battled injury this season. For what it’s worth, prior to Week 7, Bleacher Report proposed a Cowboys-Seahawks trade involving Seattle OT George Fant.

The NFL trade deadline will expire at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Coop to Get New Contract?

If the Cowboys don’t use their cap room on an outside addition, they may attempt to handle some in-house business with Cooper, who’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Jones and Cooper’s camp have been negotiating off and on for the better part of three months, unable to reach an accord. But, as the saying goes, deadlines spur action, and the Cowboys are aiming for Amari to retire in Big D — the antithesis of what CBS Sports reported Sunday, that Cooper’s departure is growing “increasingly likely.”

“We’re proud to have Amari. He’s impactful to our team. That’s exactly what we used that pick for. He’s certainly performed at the level that we had anticipated,” Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “As far as extending him, I know that no one has that type of information because I’m the only one that ultimately makes that decision. I have no reason to think Amari Cooper won’t finish his career with the Dallas Cowboys.”

In 16 games with the Cowboys, Cooper has caught 91 passes for 1,346 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s making $13.924 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

