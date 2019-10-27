Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Fires Jab at Patriots After Michael Bennett Trade

Jerry Jones can’t help but be a little bit excited over his latest acquisition.

Just days after the Dallas Cowboys acquired former Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots, the Cowboys owner had some choice words directed towards the Patriots — they’ll know how to better utilize the veteran defensive end than New England did.

“The scheme that they had him working in up in New England had a lot to do with us being able to trade for him,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Probably didn’t utilize what he can bring as much as we will be able to utilize it. Secondly, he likes to play. He wants on that field. And you say, ‘Well, duh. Doesn’t everybody?’ When he’s not on the field, he’s not as happy as when he can get out there and try to make plays.”

Although Bennett will be playing for his fourth team in three seasons, the Cowboys are desperate for a pass rush. They rank 17th in the NFL with 17 sacks on the season and lost their starting defensive end, Tyrone Crawford, to a season-ending hip surgery on Oct. 15.

So you can’t blame Jones for being excited about the prospect of adding Bennett — a three-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion with 65.5 career sacks — to his defensive line.

“Well, he gives us outstanding position flex in the term of adding some pass rush or some pressure whether it be outside at defensive end or inside at what we call our three-technique, the opposite from the nose guard,” Jones said. “He’s just an established inside guy.”

Jones continued to stress that Bennett is just a perfect fit for “America’s Team.”

“The thing about Michael is he’s got a great motor,” Jones said. “Boy, he plays with a lot of passion and enthusiasm. It can be said that he’s not the same guy once he straps on that helmet as he is when he’s away from his helmet. He’s really a great personality, a great guy. But, boy, when he gets in that football pads he’s after it, now. That’s exciting. “Anyway, this all fits for us.”

DeMarcus Lawrence on Michael Bennett: ‘Excellent Move’

Jerry isn’t the only one elated over the Bennett acquisition. DeMarcus Lawrence, the defensive captain of the team, also couldn’t contain his excitement over the addition of one of the most established pass-rushers in the NFL.

“Oh man, I think it was an excellent move,” Tank said when he was asked about the addition during his appearance Friday morning on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network. “Just to have that type of energy and that type of player come to the team is tremendous. Ready for him,” Tank said.

Why Michael Bennett Fell Out of Favor in New England

It would appear that Bennett fell out of favor in New England not necessarily because of scheme fit — but because of off-the-field stuff. The veteran end was suspended for one game by the Patriots prior to his trade due to conduct detrimental to the team. It was reportedly for a philosophical disagreement with his position coach.

Now that he’s in Dallas, Bennett can just focus on football as the Cowboys aim to win a Super Bowl this season.