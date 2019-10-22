Jerry Jones Has Interesting Response to Urban Meyer Wanting Cowboys Job

Jerry Jones was presented with the chance to snuff ever-present Urban Meyer rumors surrounding the Dallas Cowboys‘ head-coaching position. He didn’t.

Instead, he dumped lighter fluid on an already raging fire.

“For Urban Meyer to say that is a compliment. Period. I really know that. The job is a great job,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “Now, that’s not implying that I made it that way or I don’t make it that way. It’s just the place to be.”

Some have misappropriated Meyer’s comments, which he made last week, failing to realize that he was unofficially speaking for Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, a reported target of Jones. If Meyer were Riley, this is how he thinks he’d feel about the legendary NFL franchise.

“That’s the one. Great city. They got Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott. You got a loaded team…The one job in pro football that you say, ‘I got to go do that,’” Meyer said.

This is something of an about-face for Jones, who declined to discuss the former Ohio State head coach following Sunday night’s victory over the Eagles. He allowed that he saw Meyer’s statement but wouldn’t give the headline-hungry media additional ammo.

What changed? Nothing. It’s Jerry being Jerry. His response to Meyer was more self-serving than telling, a virtual pat on his own back even if he hides behind a facade of humility.

Jones ‘Looking to Keep’ Garrett

What’s become clear, after a statement win over Philly, is that Garrett will play out the stretch on his contract, which expires after this season. He won’t be axed during this week’s bye nor any time before year’s end, whenever that will be for the 4-3 Cowboys.

But Jones unequivocally stated Monday that he’s “looking for reasons” to retain Garrett beyond 2019 — in other words, doing the unexpected by locking him down with another long-term extension.

“I am looking for reasons. I’m looking for reasons to keep him,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s merited here. It’s hard to get an effective coach and get it locked in with all you have to do retool and redo. I’m comfortable. We have established some security apart from the won-loss. He represents the organization well on and off the field. You don’t have to wake up in the morning reading about it.”

Garrett Fires Back at Meyer

As his blistering hot seat (temporarily) cools, Garrett took the opportunity to address recent hoopla surrounding the Cowboys’ top coaching gig and, by proxy, his own future with the organization.

On Monday, Garrett was asked directly about Meyer’s remarks and his answer was very much Garrett-like: He headed down the high road, refusing to opine one way or the other.

“I don’t really think much about anything like that,” Garrett said on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic. “I really just kind of focus on doing my job as well as I can do it each day. Fortunate to have the group of coaches we have.”

