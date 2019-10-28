Cowboys Announce New Jersey Number for Michael Bennett

It’s officially official: Michael Bennett is a Dallas Cowboy.
On Monday, the team completed their days-old trade for Bennett, sending a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots to nab the veteran defensive end.
Bennett, who’s on his fifth NFL team in 11 seasons, will wear No. 79 in Dallas, taking the digits of recently-released defensive lineman Justin Hamilton and second-round rookie Trysten Hill, who now dons No. 97.
This is the first time in Bennett’s career that he will rock 79. He was No. 91 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 72 with the Seattle Seahawks, and No. 77 with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.
Bennett, 33, appeared in six games for the Patriots this season, registering five tackles and 2.5 sacks. In 2018, he started 10 games for the Eagles, collecting 34 tackles and nine sacks. For his career, Bennett — a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks — has 332 combined tackles, 65.5 quarterback takedowns, 10 forced fumbles and five pass deflections.
Bennett won’t replace starting DEs DeMarcus Lawrence or Robert Quinn, the Cowboys’ current sack leader, but he’s a monster pass-rushing upgrade on DE Tyrone Crawford, who was lost for the season due to a hip injury.
As the depth chart is concerned, he’s expected to slide in as the primary backup to Lawrence and Quinn while occasionally kicking inside, spelling DTs Maliek Collins and Antwaun Woods.
“He gives us outstanding position flex in terms of adding some pass rush or some pressure, whether it be outside at defensive end or inside at what we call our three technique,” Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said last week on 105.3 The Fan, via the club’s official website. “He’s just an established inside guy. The thing about Michael is he’s got great motor. He plays with a lot of passion and enthusiasm.
“He’s really a great personality, a great guy, but when he gets in those football pads he’s after it. That’s exciting.”
Familiar with defensive coordinator Kris Richard from their stints in Seattle, Bennett will make his Dallas debut on Monday, Nov. 4 when the team returns from its bye to battle the New York Giants.
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
Cowboys Nearly Landed Ex-Pro Bowler Before Bennett?
The Cowboys made waves by striking a trade for Bennett, but they had an even bigger splash planned with another NFL defensive end. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Dallas was among several teams that expressed an interest in acquiring New York Jets D-lineman Leonard Williams.
Schefter didn’t specify the level of the Cowboys’ diligence, saying only they eventually turned their attention to Bennett, “taking them out of the mix for Williams.” It’s likely that New York’s asking price was too high, and considering Bennett won’t start on the Cowboys’ defensive line, it made little sense to part with more significant capital, as Leo drew.
On Monday, Williams was shipped to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick and 2021 fifth-rounder. Multiple reports have since confirmed that Dallas indeed poked around Williams but ultimately shied away from dealing for the former Pro Bowler.
READ NEXT: Cowboys Advised to Trade Offensive Lineman Before Deadline
Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL