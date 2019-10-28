Cowboys Announce New Jersey Number for Michael Bennett

It’s officially official: Michael Bennett is a Dallas Cowboy.

On Monday, the team completed their days-old trade for Bennett, sending a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots to nab the veteran defensive end.

Bennett, who’s on his fifth NFL team in 11 seasons, will wear No. 79 in Dallas, taking the digits of recently-released defensive lineman Justin Hamilton and second-round rookie Trysten Hill, who now dons No. 97.

This is the first time in Bennett’s career that he will rock 79. He was No. 91 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 72 with the Seattle Seahawks, and No. 77 with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Bennett, 33, appeared in six games for the Patriots this season, registering five tackles and 2.5 sacks. In 2018, he started 10 games for the Eagles, collecting 34 tackles and nine sacks. For his career, Bennett — a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks — has 332 combined tackles, 65.5 quarterback takedowns, 10 forced fumbles and five pass deflections.

Bennett won’t replace starting DEs DeMarcus Lawrence or Robert Quinn, the Cowboys’ current sack leader, but he’s a monster pass-rushing upgrade on DE Tyrone Crawford, who was lost for the season due to a hip injury.

As the depth chart is concerned, he’s expected to slide in as the primary backup to Lawrence and Quinn while occasionally kicking inside, spelling DTs Maliek Collins and Antwaun Woods.