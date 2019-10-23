Cowboys WRs Coach Unveils Stunning Opinion on Amari Cooper

A cursory glance at Amari Cooper’s NFL resume reveals over 4,500 yards, more than 300 catches, and exactly 30 touchdowns spread across six incomplete seasons. These numbers are good enough to make Cooper a three-time Pro Bowler, to draw a first-round pick via trade, and, soon, to earn a massive, perhaps record-setting contract as the top wide receiver on America’s Team.

But not good enough to utter the E-word — “elite.”

This, according to his own position coach.

“He’s not elite yet. As his coach, not as a fan, as his coach, he’s not elite yet,” Dallas Cowboys WRs coach Sanjay Lal said Wednesday following the team’s bye-week practice, via the Dallas Morning News. “But I want to make clear: He can be elite, and he will be.”

Lal, who’s in his second year as an assistant, must have incredibly high standards. Cooper has been nothing short of sensational since arriving 366 days ago from the Oakland Raiders.

Quickly developing into quarterback Dak Prescott’s favorite target, with whom he shares unbelievable chemistry, Cooper has played in 16 regular season games with Dallas, as of this writing. He’s collected 91 grabs on 126 targets for 1,346 yards (14.8 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, helping the Cowboys to a 7-0 mark against NFC East opponents in that span.

It’s Lal’s opinion, however, that Cooper, who’s somehow still just 25 years old, has yet to scratch the surface of his staggeringly high ceiling. The highlight reel he produces, seemingly by the week, is proof.

“He has the ability to dominate a DB on every play,” Lal added.



Elite is a subjective term right up there with “GOAT.” Throw it away, and check the receipts. Cooper is — and will be — undeniably entrenched as the Cowboys’ WR1, your favorite cornerback’s worst nightmare coming to a city near you.

New Deal Imminent for Coop?

Didn’t mean to go full Jerry Jones there, but the Cowboys owner did hint at a possible agreement during the club’s Week 8 bye. Pushing back against a CBS Sports report which claimed Cooper’s exit from North Texas is “increasingly likely,” Jones revealed his aim to have Cooper retire as a member of the Cowboys.

“We’re proud to have Amari. He’s impactful to our team. That’s exactly what we used that pick for. He’s certainly performed at the level that we had anticipated,” Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “As far as extending him, I know that no one has that type of information because I’m the only one that ultimately makes that decision. I have no reason to think Amari Cooper won’t finish his career with the Dallas Cowboys.”

The sides have been negotiating since the summer, after Dallas nailed down defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Jaylon Smith, right tackle La’el Collins and running back Ezekiel Elliott to big-money extensions. Cooper is expected to meet or surpass the five-year, $100 million pact signed by Saints WR Michael Thomas earlier this year.

