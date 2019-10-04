Cowboys Starter Could Face Season-Ending Surgery: Report

In a sense, Tyrone Crawford is risking it all Sunday.

After missing two games due to his bothersome hips — he was reported as battling bursitis — the Dallas Cowboys‘ veteran defensive end returned to practice this week and expects to play, perhaps sparingly, against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Here’s the risk: Crawford may need to undergo what would be season-ending surgery if he suffers a setback or his “condition worsens,” according to the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore, who adds that Dallas will be “cautious” in deploying Crawford after he opted to rehab his injury rather than go under the knife.

Crawford has been plagued by hip issues that date back to last season. He recorded two tackles and a sack across the first two games before sitting against Miami and New Orleans.

“It’s been frustrating, but it is what it is,” Crawford said, per the team’s official website. “I’ve got to deal with what I’ve got and it’s going to be painful all season. It is what it is.”

Crawford did not practice Wednesday but got in limited sessions Thursday and Friday. He’s listed as questionable for Dallas’ Week 5 contest.

The Cowboys will release their list of inactives 90 minutes prior to the 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff from AT&T Stadium.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Crawford’s Role vs. Green Bay

It appears as if Crawford will be active Sunday. What’s less certain is how much he actually sees the field, where veteran fill-in Robert Quinn has dominated, piling up a team-leading three sacks in two games opposite star DE DeMarcus Lawrence.

To hear him tell it, the Cowboys are planning on a pitch count for Crawford — hardly the every-down role he’s accustomed to. They’ll need all hands on deck to topple Aaron Rodgers, but Dallas is treating the 29-year-old with kid gloves.

“Yeah they’re definitely going to monitor me,” he said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Our trainers are going to do what they do best and make sure I don’t try and do what I like to do and go out there and over do it and bring myself back to where I was.”

Lawrence, Woods Questionable

As most are aware, the Cowboys’ defensive line has been wracked by injury, with DT Maliek Collins the only healthy body at present. There’s Crawford dealing with his hips, Lawrence with three separate issues, and Antwaun Woods with a nagging knee.

Like Crawford, Lawrence and Woods were listed as questionable; the former will start and see his usual snap count while the latter could be a true game-time decision.

#Cowboys #Packers Practice and Injury Status Report for #GBvsDAL – DAL with Overall the expected positive news here pic.twitter.com/Q17g6H4DP5 — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) October 4, 2019

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones May Fire Jason Garrett Mid-Season, Says Analyst [WATCH]

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL