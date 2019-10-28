Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Danica Patrick Shows Packers’ QB Love

Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend, Danica Patrick, praised the Packers quarterback ahead of his big Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs. After Rodgers had a career game against the Raiders, Patrick took to Instagram to praise her boyfriend with a heartwarming message.

“While Aaron’s greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field,” Patrick explained on Instagram. “Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades. Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs. 🐐 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Plus the hotness! Lucky girl. Let’s gooooooo!!!!”

It is unclear if Patrick will be in attendance for the Packers-Chiefs game in Week 8, but fans know she will at least be watching given the amount of Green Bay content she has been sharing on social media. Patrick spent the day working out and enjoying a bit of fall weather as she posted to her Instagram Story. Prior to Week 8, Patrick posted a photo of herself decked out in Packers gear at the Packers-Raiders game.

“It’s so important to have positive people around you! Especially fun on GAME DAYS!!!!!! Go pack go!!!!!! ” Patrick noted in the Instagram post.

Patrick Admits She Is Not a Fan of Watching Racing on TV

Patrick is retired from auto racing, but fans should not expect the former driver to be glued to her television watching her former colleagues. It sounds like Patrick is a bigger fan of watching football over racing. Patrick admitted to NPR that despite enjoying being behind the wheel, she is not a fan of watching races on television.

“No. And I’m still not [a fan of watching racing on television], to be honest,” Patrick explained to NPR. “I – you know, we were looking for something to do together as a family. I have a younger sister. She was eight, and I was 10 when we started. I started out in go-karts at 10, and then at 16, I moved to England and raced cars there for three years. And then I came back. And within a couple of years, I ended up in Indy cars.”

Patrick Is Staying Busy With Her Podcast “Pretty Intense”

Patrick may technically be retired but there are still very few off days. She is now hosting her own podcast entitled “Pretty Intense” where she interviews people of influence on their path towards success.

Patrick recently interviewed entrepreneur and podcast host Lewis Howes on the show. Patrick discussed her interview with Howes on Instagram along with her journey doing the podcast.