Devlin Hodges’ Duck Dynasty: Why Does Steelers’ QB Have Nickname?

Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges goes by the nickname “Duck” which is admittedly a puzzling title for an NFL quarterback. Why is Hodges called Duck?

Hodges is obsessed with duck hunting and the nickname began to stick when the quarterback was playing college football at Samford University, per ESPN. Hodges is even obsessed with duck calling and participates in competitions which helped make the nickname stick as ESPN detailed.

The nickname started during his redshirt freshman year at Samford, because he constantly talked about duck hunting and duck calling. Coach Chris Hatcher started calling him Duck, and it wasn’t long before his receivers picked up on it.

Hodges and his family members even practice duck calling which can make for a noisy house. If football does not work out for Hodges, he may have a career as a duck caller. Hodges won the Alabama state duck calling championship in 2018 as Hodges’ mom, Amy Hodges, explained to ESPN.

“He can go months without picking up a duck call and then pick it up and go win contest,” Amy told ESPN. “To me, it’s almost like a musical instrument. You can either do it well or you can’t.”



When He Became a Steeler, Hodges’ Nickname Evolved Into “Duck Dynasty”

Since he joined the Steelers, the Duck nickname took on a life of its own as his Pittsburgh teammates and coaches call the quarterback “Duck Dynasty.” When Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin learned about Hodges’ duck calling championship, the quarterback’s nickname was upgraded to Duck Dynasty during offseason workouts, per Penn Live.

How seriously does Hodges take ducks? The quarterback’s Twitter bio includes only two things: Steelers and duck calling.

“Pittsburgh Steeler.. Duck Hunter/Caller,” Hodges’ Twitter bio reads.