DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for SNF Eagles vs. Cowboys

DraftKings NFL $1M Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. Tonight’s battle will take place between two NFC East divisional rivals as the Dallas Cowboys look to right the ship amidst a three-game losing streak. While the Philadelphia Eagles will look to unseat Dallas atop the division with a victory on Sunday night.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings SNF Showdown will receive a hefty $250K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Dak Prescott $16,200

$16,200 FLEX: Ezekiel Elliott $11,000

$11,000 FLEX: Carson Wentz $10,000

$10,000 FLEX: Jordan Howard $6,200

$6,200 FLEX: Nelson Agholor $4,600

$4,600 FLEX: Dallas Goedert $1,400

Why this Lineup?

Despite the Cowboys’ recent struggles, Dak Prescott has performed admirably in terms of fantasy production. The Dallas QB is currently the sixth-highest scoring player at his position this season. He’s averaged 27.2 points in five of his six contests this season. Philadelphia’s defense has allowed an average of 26+ fantasy points to opposing QBs in four of their six games this year.

There’s not much to be said here, Ezekiel Elliott is one of the best fantasy options in football, so of course we scooped him. When Zeke gets fed he produces. This is evident by him rushing for 105+ yards in every game this season that he’s carried the ball 19+ times.

Carson Wentz has averaged an impressive 21.5 fantasy points in five of his six games this season. He’s also tossed 2+ touchdowns in all but one his most recent four-game stretch. Dallas’ secondary got torn apart by Sam Darnold a week ago to the tune of nearly 340 passing yards and 20+ fantasy points.

Jordan Howard had an underwhelming performance one week ago, but that was to be expected due to the matchup. This week’s matchup, however, is much more inviting. Dallas allows the 12th most fantasy points to running backs this season. The Cowboys also surrender the most rushing touchdowns (1.2) per game to RBs in the NFL.

Nelson Agholor seems to have reemerged out of the dog house after seeing seven targets last week. Desean Jackson is once again ruled out, which means more looks for Agholor. Dallas allowed two New York Jets receivers last week to each log 5+ receptions and 98+ receiving yards.

Dallas Goedert comes in dirt cheap, and he’s well worth the flyer. Goedert has played on average just six snaps less per game than starter Zach Ertz over the past three weeks. The Cowboys surrender the eighth-most fantasy points to the TE position. Don’t be surprised to see a little Dallas-on-Dallas crime on Sunday night.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most glaring omissions are likely wideout Amari Cooper and tight end Zach Ertz. The latter is still certainly a high-quality player. However, he’s averaged just 10.7 fantasy points in four of his six games this season. With an $8,000 salary, you’re simply paying more for a name rather than for production.

Cooper is dealing with an injury and comes in with a lofty $10,200 price tag. That high of a salary would have completely strapped us and likely made us unable to plug in the trio of Wentz, Dak, and Zeke, while also filling our roster out with quality options.

If you’re looking to play a Dallas wideout on Sunday, why not opt for Cooper’s running mate, Michael Gallup. Gallup’s salary comes in with a $600 cheaper price tag than Cooper, while still averaging an impressive nine targets per game for the Cowboys. The Eagles have allowed the most points to opposing wideouts dating back to Week 16 of last season.

Reminder, the game kicks off on Sunday at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

