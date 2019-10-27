DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for SNF Packers vs. Chiefs

DraftKings NFL $1M Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest will feature two teams both without the services of one of, if not their best, playmakers. As a Davante Adams-less Green Bay Packers team will travel to Kansas City to face off against the Matt Moore-led Chiefs amidst Patrick Mahomes’ injury.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings SNF Showdown will receive a hefty payout of $250K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Aaron Rodgers $18,000

$18,000 FLEX: Travis Kelce $8,800

$8,800 FLEX: LeSean McCoy $6,600

$6,600 FLEX: Jamaal Williams $6,400

$6,400 FLEX: Sammy Watkins $5,800

$5,800 FLEX: Damien Williams $4,000

Why this Lineup?

How could you not go with Aaron Rodgers as your captain? The Green Bay signal-caller is coming off of his best performance of 2019, racking up 46+ fantasy points. A-Rod has now averaged 32.2 points in three of his previous four games.

A Matt Moore-led offense will not stretch the field the way a Patrick Mahomes-led offense will, that’s just facts. Expect Moore to opt for more short-to-intermediate passes, which means more Travis Kelce on Sunday. The Packers have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. They are also coming off a game one week ago where they allowed 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns to the position.

LeSean McCoy has taken firm control of the Chiefs backfield, leading them in snaps and touches over the previous two weeks. McCoy averaged 5.0+ yards per carry this season, while the Packers have allowed opposing teams’ leading rushers to average 5.6 ypc against them in three of their last four games.

Speaking of dominating snaps, Jamaal Williams has quietly outsnapped fellow running back Aaron Jones in two of the last three games that he’s played and completed. Williams has also not been held below double-digit fantasy points, while averaging 15.85 points in every game since Week 1, besides in Week 4 when his performance was cut short due to injury.

Sammy Watkins makes his return to the team’s lineup after missing the previous three games with an injury. Prior to his injury, Watkins was averaging nearly 10 targets per game. Don’t be surprised if Kansas City also involves Watkins a bit in the team’s running game as they look for new ways to move the football without Mahomes at the helm.

I’m not a fan of Damien Williams in standard fantasy this week. However, in daily fantasy, to get a “starting” running back at just $4,000 is fairly difficult to pass up. While he may be getting outplayed by LeSean McCoy, Williams is still the preferred receiving and goal line option between the two. Green Bay surrenders the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.



Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most glaring omissions in our Sunday Night Showdown have to be Aaron Jones and Tyreek Hill. However, in Jones’ case, a salary of $9,200 seems a bit pricy for a player who’s averaged less than 12 rushing attempts over the past two weeks as Jamaal Williams eats more and more into his workload. In terms of Tyreek Hill, you just can’t expect Matt Moore to air out the deep ball in the same manner that we are accustomed to with Mahomes under center for the Chiefs. Hill is certainly still worthy of a play, but his $10,000 price tag would seriously handicap your roster.

If you’re looking for a not-so-obvious name to take a flyer on this game, take a look at Allen Lazard priced at just $4,600. While his production took a dip last week, he still led all Packers wideouts in snaps. He and Rodgers seem to have built a solid chemistry between them.

Reminder, the game kicks off Sunday at 8:15 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

