DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for MNF Patriots vs. Jets

DraftKings NFL $1.6M Monday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The New England Patriots will look to keep their undefeated season going as they travel to New York to face off with the division rival Jets.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings MNF Showdown will receive a formidable $400K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: James White $11,100

$11,100 FLEX: Tom Brady $11,600

$11,600 FLEX: Le’Veon Bell $9,200

$9,200 FLEX: Sony Michel $7,800

$7,800 FLEX: Phillip Dorsett $6,600

$6,600 FLEX: Brandon Bolden $3,200

Why this Lineup?

James White is arguably the most reliable playmaker on the Patriots roster, something extremely important when looking for the most bang for your buck when it comes to the Captain position. White has scored 13.2+ points in all but one game this season and he’s hauled in 8+ receptions in two of his past three games. The Jets have allowed 14 total receptions to running backs over their three most recent contests.

Tom Brady‘s salary is certainly pricy, but his production this season warrants the purchase. While the Jets have been moderately decent against the QB position this season, that’s more because of teams letting off the gas rather than them actually performing at a high level. That didn’t stop Brady from hanging 20+ points on their defense back in Week 3, something he’s done in all but one game this season.

Le’Veon Bell may not be what the Jets hoped for up to this point when they signed him to a massive contract in the offseason, yet he’s been reliable from a fantasy aspect. Bell has averaged 16.5 points over the team’s first five games in 2019. He also plays 92.2 percent of the offensive snaps for the Jets and is second on the team in targets.

Sony Michel may be getting vultured in the red zone (more on that in a bit), however, from the 21-yard line to the other 21-yard line, there has been no running back more featured in a team’s offense. The limited TD looks certainly handicap Michel’s value, but he’s managed to average 20+ touches in four of his last five games. Running backs who have 17+ touches against the Jets this season combine for an average of 19.2 fantasy points.

All signs point towards Phillip Dorsett returning to the Pats lineup vs. the Jets. Great news for New England, considering Josh Gordon will not suit up tonight. Dorsett is a burner that can stretch any defense. The Jets have struggled at defending the deep pass, allowing two of the NFL’s four longest passing plays of 2019.

Back to Michel being vultured, no player has benefited more from Michel’s limited Red zone looks than fellow running back Brandon Bolden. Bolden seems to have cemented himself as the preferred option between the 20s. He’s now scored three touchdowns in his past three games. He’s certainly worthy of a flyer based on his volume of looks near the goal-line, along with the minuscule price tag attached to his name.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The two most glaring omissions to our lineup are likely Sam Darnold and Julian Edelman. Darnold was a fantasy darling one week ago, and likely has many fans looking at his prospect in a positive light. While his arrow is certainly pointing up for the remainder of the season, this isn’t one of those games. QBs have averaged an abysmal 4.83 fantasy points against New England in four of the Pats past five games.

Julian Edelman would have been a welcomed addition to our lineup, but with a hefty $11,200 salary, we opted for a cheaper option (James White) who produces at a similar pace.

It’s important to note that it is not a guarantee, although likely that Phillip Dorsett will play tonight. If for whatever reason he can’t give it a go, look on the opposite sideline for his replacement in your DraftKings lineup. Jamison Crowder holds just a $700 price tag, and has averaged 10 receptions and nearly 100-yards per game with Darnold under center.

Reminder, the game kicks off tonight at 8:15 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

