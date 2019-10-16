Eagles Fans Blast GM after Jalen Ramsey Traded to Rams [LOOK]

Jalen Ramsey wouldn’t have cured all the Eagles’ woes. But he would have been a good first step in the pursuit of happiness.

It seemed to be a long shot for Philadelphia to get the best cornerback in football, especially after GM Howie Roseman balked at the steep asking price of two first-round draft picks. That option is officially off the table after the Los Angeles Rams traded two first-rounders in 2020 and 2021, plus a fourth-rounder in 2021, to Jacksonville. Ramsey got this wish to play for a contender, while Eagles fans were left to dream about what could have been.

Ramsey, who will seek a contract extension to become the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, will be locking down elite receivers in the NFC for years to come. It’s a harsh reminder that every man has his price, to quote the legendary wrestler Ted DiBiase.

Howie Roseman Tempered Expectations with Comments

Maybe all the rumormongering was misguided when it came to Jalen Ramsey being traded to the Eagles. Despite a recent report that the team had been calling the Jaguars “every week” to check in on the disgruntled cornerback, it never seemed like a deal was getting done.

In fact, Roseman even laid the groundwork for disappointment with comments he made following the team’s failure to land Jadeveon Clowney. He was scared of possibly mortgaging the future.

“We’re not just trying to collect talent, we’re trying to build a team,” Roseman said in early September. “And with that, you can’t always have everything exactly that you want, especially because we want to have a team that’s competing for championships this year, for sure, but also going forward.”

However, Ramsey would have been an intriguing piece for a championship puzzle — that is, if anyone is still holding out hope that the Eagles can contend for a Super Bowl. The non-move is more puzzling when looking at Roseman’s recent drafts. The Rams gave up two first-rounders and a fourth-rounder for Ramsey.

Which recent players did the Eagles select in those rounds? As former Eagles left tackle Tra Thomas pointed out, the list is kind of uninspiring and includes Derek Barnett, Andre Dillard, Shareef Miller, Josh Sweat, Mack Hollins and Donnel Pumphrey.

The Rams gave up two 1st round picks and a 4th. Our last two 1st round picks were Dillard and Barnett. Our last three 4th round picks were Shareef Miller, Josh Sweat, Mack Hollins and Donnel Pumphery. I’m going to bed. @975Mornings — Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) October 16, 2019

Eagles Fans Freak Out after Missing Out on Ramsey

The sting of missing out on Jalen Ramsey could singe the Eagles for the next half-decade. The stud cornerback is only 24 years old and — assuming the Rams pay up and lock him up to a lucrative extension — will be a player that Eagles receivers will have to learn how to beat in coverage. Remember, Los Angeles is a conference rival in the NFC.

Eagles fans were irate Tuesday evening after news of the trade broke and took to Twitter to air their grievances. No one was safe from their ridicule or ire.

Not coach Doug Pederson. Not owner Jeffrey Lurie.

And definitely not GM Howie Roseman who instantly became public enemy No. 1 in Philadelphia.

Pathetic that #HowieRoseman would not offer two 1s! He can’t make those draft picks anyways, as evidenced by all his pro bowl draft picks… Have to think #Jaguars would have preferred trading to #Eagles instead of #Rams for draft order. So much for “all in”. #FireHowie — Andrew Jarbola (@AJJarbola) October 16, 2019

Pretty bad week at this point for Howie Roseman: You get thrashed w/ all defensive deficiencies on display. Then you follow that up by allowing a top NFC rival to secure best CB in the league. Oh you didn’t want to lose high draft picks? (Checks prior 3 #Eagles drafts) 🤦🏻‍♂️ #smh — Michael Cicalese (@Fumbleruski20) October 16, 2019

Draft picks aren’t gold. Especially when you draft as poorly as the #Eagles have drafted. Keep hearing that’s how you build your team. But the Eagles always end up having to undo draft mistakes with trades or free agents. That Ramsey trade was a no brainer. — Rob Pugliese (@RobPugs717) October 16, 2019

Getting real confused in what the #Eagles are doing. Drafts have been bad. Old roster. Players out there to get and dont pull the trigger. I really hope they have something in the works. — Tom Pirozzi (@TPirozzi) October 16, 2019

Some compared him to the Joker.

Some compared him to disgraced Phillies GM Matt Klentak.

Some reminded him of the Eagles’ current crop of cornerbacks.

Howie and Doug better not think getting Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby back will improve the secondary. It will not. They need new blood. Someone with actual talent. #Eagles — LJ Harrell (@LJHarrell54) October 16, 2019

Some had already moved on to Plan B.

Whatever your opinion, Ramsey isn’t coming to Philadelphia. The Eagles will have to live with that new reality, while the non-move could now define Roseman’s future legacy.

