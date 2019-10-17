Anonymous Eagles Player Rips Front Office for Missing on Jalen Ramsey

Calmer heads have mostly prevailed after the Eagles missed out on Jalen Ramsey. Although at least one player isn’t taking it well.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, one anonymous player in the locker room told her that the Eagles “dropped the ball” and that “everyone knew what it would take to get him.” While the player is never identified in the report, the internet sleuths have dropped several hints on who it might be.

The popular blog Bleeding Green Nation pointed out that receiver Alshon Jeffery is a close friend of Anderson and has previously supplied her with inside intel. Of course, the low-hanging fruit here is to make a crack about Nelson Agholor and dropped balls — and those jokes are still very much relevant and funny.

#Eagles player to me on Jalen Ramsey going to the #Rams: "We dropped the ball. I don't even want to talk about that (!@#^). Everybody knew what it was going to take to get him. I could've told you that." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 17, 2019

The Eagles have addressed the Jalen Ramsey situation in a succinct manner. Jason Kelce proclaimed that GM Howie Roseman did everything in his power to get a deal done, while Doug Pederson congratulated the Los Angeles Rams and hyped up the cornerbacks on the roster. There will probably be more information leaked in the coming days but it’s time to move on. Ramsey is off the market and not coming to Philadelphia.

“Listen, we’re getting guys back, too, on our team, and I’m excited about the guys we have coming back and getting in the mix,” Pederson told reporters. “We’re starting to get healthy as well, so that’s the encouraging part from our side.”

Eagles Have Strong Record with Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby

The likely starting cornerback duo Sunday for the Eagles will be Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby. The team has yet to confirm their updated status but both players practiced Wednesday and moved around fine. Mills was a full participant, while Darby was limited. Head coach Doug Pederson has hyped them up as a reason for increased excitement this week.

#Eagles are 13-5 when CBs Ronald Darby & Jalen Mills both start. Pass defense has allowed 252.2 net ypg (including 500 to Tom Brady in SB52), 26 TDs with 15 INTs in those games. Jalen Ramsey is all-world but getting Darby/Mills back may be why they didn't trade 3 picks for him. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) October 16, 2019

Eagles fans weren’t buying that story, with many flocking to social media to trash Mills and Darby. But The Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi pointed out a compelling stat about the team’s record when Mills and Darby are in the starting lineup. The Eagles are a surprising 13-5 with the pair out there. In addition, the Eagles’ pass defense has allowed 252.2 total yards per game while allowing 26 touchdowns and getting 15 interceptions in those games.

Mills met with reporters after his first practice in nearly a year on Wednesday and expressed optimism that he would play Sunday in Dallas.

All praise to the most high https://t.co/aRrYWXQDbf — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) October 15, 2019

“I’m aiming for Sunday,” said Mills, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It’s coach’s call if I’m playing and how much I’m playing, but my mindset is always that I’m going to play. At this point right now the mindset is playing the whole game.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target