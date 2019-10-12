Philadelphia Eagles Announce Uniform Color for Vikings Game

For all those wanting the Kelly green throwbacks, no dice. The Eagles will be donning their all-white uniforms for Sunday’s battle in Minnesota.

The last time the Birds went with the white color scheme they beat the Green Bay Packers 34-27 on Thursday Night Football. Remember, NFL teams are allowed to designate three different uniforms throughout the season. In addition to white, the organization traditionally chooses white and black.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie mentioned back in March that he wanted to bring back the Kelly green jerseys at some point in the near future. The issue has to do with the NFL not allowing a secondary helmet and the Eagles want a Kelly green helmet to match the uniforms. There was no indication if or when that rule may change from the league office.

“The whole key is that we want a Kelly green helmet to go with the Kelly green jerseys,” Lurie told Philly Voice in March. “We’re trying to get the league to allow a second helmet. That’s where it’s at, so they very much know we want this and we want it badly, and we’re waiting.”

Boston Scott Ready to Contribute If Number Called

Running back Boston Scott was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster late Friday afternoon. Corey Clement’s sudden move to injured reserve opened up the spot for him. It’s unknown how much or even if Scott will play Sunday in Minnesota. The team could keep him inactive for the game.

However, there is a need for depth at the running back position with Clement gone and Darren Sproles ruled out. Scott, a sixth-round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech, has been compared to Sproles throughout his career. He was seen as a possibility to handle the punt-return duties for the Eagles back in training camp.

See. You. Later.@LATechFB's Boston Scott takes this one 70 yards for the TD! #RICEvsLATECH pic.twitter.com/llzjixx0wX — Campus Insiders (@CampusInsiders) October 30, 2016

Will that be his role Sunday? Nobody knows for sure.

Head coach Doug Pederson did leave the door open for Scott, but he also stressed that both Nelson Agholor and Miles Sanders are adept at handling the kick return efforts. Either way, Scott will be ready to contribute if his number is called.

“Your preparation is what leads to your success, so no matter if you’re at the bottom of the depth chart,” Scott told reporters Friday. “I was a walk-on at Louisiana Tech — no matter if you’re at the bottom of the depth chart, or you’re starting, preparing, you got to be ready for that opportunity. That’s what I was doing, I was taking notes as if I was gonna play leading up to this point, and everything like that.”

