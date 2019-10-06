LOOK: Ellen DeGeneres & George W. Bush Hang Out at Cowboys Game

Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush were together watching the Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and video of the unlikely duo hanging out and laughing in the Owner’s Box quickly went viral on Twitter.

While the talk show host smiled on her phone, the 43rd President of the United State seemed to have a blast chatting her up during the game. Their respective partners, Laura Bush and Portia De Rossi were also in attendance at Cowboys Stadium.

Viewers watching the afternoon game on FOX first spotted the famous foursome all together singing the National Anthem before kick-off.

Only at the Cowboys game: George and Laura Bush singing the National Anthem with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. ‘Merica! @fox4sports pic.twitter.com/X03931Mx7i — John Gnann (@kdfw07) October 6, 2019

But when FOX cameras zoomed in to show DeGeneres, 61, and President Bush, 73, Twitter couldn’t handle seeing the odd pair together. When did they become friends? When did Degeneres become a Cowboys fan? There were a lot of questions for which users online wanted answers.

Just Ellen DeGeneres hanging out with her buddy George W. Bush, taking in a football game. pic.twitter.com/lBjKUDypAP — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 6, 2019

The reaction to seeing such a liberal Hollywood star with the former republican president was mixed. While some people on Twitter said watching DeGeneres and De Rossi having a good time with the President Bush and his wife was a positive thing, while others had strong, completely opposite feelings toward them being chummy with one another.

This Is Not the First Time DeGeneres & President Bush Hung Out Together



Bush visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in March 2017. During the popular NBC talk show, which marked the former president’s first time in her live studio, DeGeneres asked him about his budding friendship with First Lady Michelle Obama. “You know, I’m kind of a needler, and she handles it pretty well,” Bush said.

As for photo of the two of them sharing hug outside the National Museum of African American History and Culture which went viral online he said, “That surprised everybody. That’s what so weird about society today, that people on opposite sides of the political spectrum could actually like each other.”

DeGeneres also brought up some more serious political topics such as President Donald Trump and freedom of the press for which Bush said, “Trump is raging an outright – just a war – against all press and not allowing press to do their job, which I think is a very dangerous thing.”

As to the importance of free press Bush added, “Here is what I believed when I was president, post-president: The nation needs a free and independent press. And the reason why is, is that power can be very corrupting and we need a press corp to hold politicians to account, including me. And ya, I didn’t like it sometimes when people said things about me, but that’s the job.”

The two also discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He’s got a chip on his shoulder,” Bush said. “I had a contentious relationship with him and I think whoever the president is, is going to find out that Putin will push and push and push until somebody stands up to him.”

READ NEXT: Hannah B.’s First Instagram Post After Tyler & Gigi’s Split Is Stunning