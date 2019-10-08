Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 6 Predictions

With October in full swing, the push for the fantasy football playoffs has begun. Whatever your record, there is still time to turn your season around, but it starts with making the right lineup decisions in Week 6. My fantasy football predictions for this week outline the studs to put in your lineup, and what players are better left on your bench.

The Texans and Chiefs matchup has the highest point total in Vegas with the number set at 55.5, per OddsShark. Arizona hosts an Atlanta defense that cannot stop anyone as Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense will likely have their best outing of the season. Both games should be full of great fantasy football performances.

The Dolphins take on the Redskins in the battle for the NFL’s worst team. It is also this week’s worst game for fantasy with the point total at just 41. If you have any fantasy football questions, feel free to follow me on Twitter @JonDAdams and send me a message.

Here is a look at my fantasy football predictions for Week 6.

Start Ravens RB Mark Ingram vs. Bengals & Sit Giants RB’s vs. Patriots

Mark Ingram was saved by a touchdown in Week 5 to salvage his fantasy day. The good news for Ingram owners is that the workload was there with 19 carries against the Steelers. Ingram should have a nice bounce-back day against a Bengals defense that is second-worst in the NFL, allowing more than 167 rushing yards per game. Look for Ingram to be among the top-12 running backs for Week 6.

With Wayne Gallman’s concussion, the Giants could be down to Jon Hilliman against the Patriots. There are rumors that Saquon Barkley could return in Week 6, and you are obviously not benching the star running back if he returns. That said, you should bench both Gallman and Hilliman if either player ends up starting for the Giants. It is a short week and the Patriots defense is top-five allowing just 78 rushing yards per contest.

RB Starts Week 6: Carlos Hyde had a whopping 21 carries last week against the Falcons. Hyde gets another plus-matchup against the Chiefs defense which are allowing the third-most rushing yards in the NFL. Chris Thompson is a start in PPR leagues against a putrid Dolphins defense.

RB Sits Week 6: Jordan Howard has had two straight weeks of solid production, but this likely comes to an end against the Vikings defense. You might be in a situation where you have to start him and hope for a touchdown. For most teams, Howard is better left on your bench. Right now, it is hard to start a Bucs running back with the weekly usage varying so much between Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber.

Start Panthers WR D.J. Moore vs. Bucs & Sit Giants WR Golden Tate vs. Patriots

D.J. Moore is due for a big game against a Bucs defense that is allowing the most passing yards in the league at 323 yards per contest. Moore has been the most consistent receiving option for the Panthers with Kyle Allen. Look for Moore to take advantage of a Bucs team that wants to get into a shootout with their opponent.

Daniel Jones has shown some promise, but it has not necessarily led to the receivers being better fantasy options. Sterling Shepard has been the Giants’ best receiving threat, but it looks like he could miss multiple weeks with an injury. This opens up an opportunity for Golden Tate, but the receiver needs a few more targets before I feel comfortable with him in my lineup. He also draws a terrible matchup against the Patriots defense.

WR Starts Week 6: Terry McLaurin still produced last week despite drawing a bad matchup against the Patriots while recovering from an injury. Things get a lot better this week as the Redskins take on the Dolphins. McLaurin is still the best Redskins receiver on the team no matter who is at quarterback. Josh Gordon can be started as a WR3 against a Giants defense that has been bad against the pass. Will Fuller is also likely to continue his hot streak against the Chiefs.

WR Sits Week 6: Corey Davis and A.J. Brown have rarely been fantasy starts this season, but it is especially true in Week 6 against the Broncos secondary. Alshon Jeffery has a difficult matchup against the Vikings and cannot be started with confidence.

Start Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Lions & Sit Bucs QB Jameis Winston vs. Panthers

Aaron Rodgers’ numbers may not look like he had a good outing against the Cowboys, but the Packers were leaning on a run game that Dallas was unable to stop. Look for Rodgers to have a much better fantasy outing in Week 6 against a Lions defense ranked 30th against the pass. Rodgers is getting much more comfortable in this new Packers offense, and it is only a matter of time before his fantasy numbers reflect his performance. If Davante Adams is able to return this week, Rodgers numbers should be even better.

After a challenging day against the Saints defense, there is more bad news ahead for Jameis Winston owners. The Panthers allow the third-fewest number of passing yards meaning we could see another rough outing for Winston. While the Bucs offense has looked promising at times, Chris Godwin is the only Tampa Bay player you can start with confidence on a weekly basis.

QB Starts Week 6: Murray should have his best game of the season against a Falcons defense that is struggling in all phases. Allen could be worth a start against a Bucs defense allowing the most passing yards per game. Tom Brady is set to have a good outing against a suspect Giants defense. The Seahawks defense is allowing a lot of passing yards as well, meaning Baker Mayfield could have himself a day at home against Seattle. Dak Prescott gets a much more favorable matchup against the Jets than he has had the last two weeks.

QB Sits Week 6: Jones along with the majority of the Giants offense are sits against the Patriots. Carson Wentz is not an ideal start this week as the Eagles take on the Vikings. Matthew Stafford is better left on your bench as the Lions face a Packers defense that has been getting after the quarterback.