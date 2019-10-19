Hunter Henry Fantasy: Start or Sit Chargers TE in Week 7?

Hunter Henry surprised many fantasy owners by making his 2019 NFL debut in Week 6. The Los Angeles Chargers tight end has always flashed the potential to be one of the better players at his position during his time in the league. Unfortunately for Henry, he’s spent most of his time in the league on the injury report, rather than on the football field.

Many had wondered if Henry’s high-ceiling had been knocked down a peg or two after missing 23 of his last 24 regular season games heading into last week’s matchup. Those same people were left scavenging the waiver wire in hopes that Henry had fallen through the cracks.

Will Henry continue his stellar play for an otherwise underwhelming Chargers offense? Or will players such as Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon reemerge and eat into Henry’s production? Let’s take a look.

Hunter Henry’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Tennessee Titans

Hunter Henry returned to the Chargers lineup in grand fashion one week ago. The former Arkansas tight end lit up the Pittsburgh Steelers defense to the tune of eight receptions, 100 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 30.0 fantasy points. That superb showing was good enough to lock Henry in as not only the top scoring player at his position but the third-leading scorer amongst all flex eligible (RB/WR/TE) players.

The question is, can Henry keep up this tremendous pace? If you’re asking if he can top 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns a game, the answer is a resounding no. In fact, Week 6 was the first time in Henry’s now four year career that he accomplished either of those two feats. It’s also worth noting that Keenan Allen hauled in just two lonely receptions a week ago, and will undoubtedly be more involved in the offense as the team moves forward.

However, that doesn’t mean Henry will not produce, because he will, and quite significantly at that. Henry’s next test will take place on Sunday as the spiraling Chargers travel to Tennessee to face off with the Titans. While the defensive unit has been extremely stout thus far this season, currently ranking eighth overall in total defense, they have had their difficulties containing opposing tight ends.

Tennessee has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to the tight ends through the first six weeks of the 2019 season. They’ve also allowed four of their six opponents at the position to find the end zone. The Titans defense is just two games removed from allowing Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper to shred them for 100+ receiving yards, one touchdown, and 22.0 fantasy points.

It’s also worth noting that running back Melvin Gordon has yet to fully get going in Chargers backfield since ending his holdout. He’s since voiced his displeasure with the current workload in the Bolts backfield.

“There’s no rhythm you can get into with eight carries, I don’t care what running back you are, I get stronger down the line. With the more carries you get, you run that play and you’re like, ‘Okay, this is how they are playing it.’

Expect the Chargers to make a conscious effort to get Gordon more involved in the offense. The better Gordon produces, the better for Henry’s fantasy outlook. A strong run game will open up the play action passing game, which in return will increase Henry’s output.

Should You Start or Sit Hunter Henry in Week 7?

The tight end position is the thinnest in fantasy football. Henry automatically steps into a must-start option despite this being just his second game back from injury.

He’s shown enough ability and production throughout his career to warrant a place in all lineups this week, especially with a quality matchup on hand.

