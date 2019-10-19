Jamaal Williams Fantasy: Start or Sit Packers RB in Week 7?

Following Week 5, running back Aaron Jones was the talk of the town in Green Bay after exploding for four touchdowns vs. the Dallas Cowboys. However, in Week 6 Jones not only saw an expected dip in production, but he also didn’t even finish as the highest-scoring fantasy running back on his own team.

That honor goes to none other than “backup” running back Jamaal Williams. The former BYU Cougar quickly picked up where he left off prior to sustaining an injury a few weeks back. Now that Williams’ prominent role within the Packers offense seems to be set in stone, what is his fantasy outlook heading into a surprisingly difficult matchup with the Oakland Raiders? Let’s examine.

Jamaal Williams’ Fantasy Outlook vs. Oakland Raiders

Jamaal Williams made a swift return to the Green Bay Packers lineup in Week 6 after missing just one game following a gruesome hit that led to the running back being placed in concussion protocol.

Prior to his injury, Williams seemed to be eating more and more into fellow running back Aaron Jones’ workload. In Week 3 he unseated Jones as the most-used back in the Packers backfield, out-touching the incumbent 14 to 11. Williams made the most of his opportunity, finishing that game with an outstanding average of 9.21 yards per touch. Williams enjoyed similar success a week ago as the Green Bay running back averaged 7.72 yards per touch and reeled in a receiving touchdown against the Detroit Lions. Last Monday also marked just the second-ever 100+ yard rushing performance of Williams’ now three year NFL career.

The reasoning for Williams’ increased workload is actually quite evident. Jones’ monster performance vs. the Cowboys two weeks ago certainly seems like more of an outlier than the type of talent he truly is. Now, don’t get me wrong, he’s a skilled athlete, just not the type you run your whole offense through. Jones has been extremely up and down as a runner throughout the early part of 2019. The running back averaged a combined total of just 2.17 ypc in half of his games this season. This is a stat line that obviously worries the Packers coaching staff, as is evident by the fact that Williams has out-snapped Jones in every game he’s played in and completed since Week 2.

Both running backs have tough treading ahead of them in Week 7. The Oakland Raiders may still be perceived as the laughing stock of the NFL, however, they are currently second in the AFC West and have been stout against the run defensively. Oakland currently allows the sixth-fewest yards per carry in the NFL with an average of just 3.70. Those numbers carry over into the world of fantasy football, as the Raiders surrender the seventh-fewest points to opposing running backs this season. Oakland has allowed just two total touchdowns to the running back position in 2019, while allowing just three opposing RBs to reach double-digits in scoring.

Should You Start or Sit Jamaal Williams in Week 7?

The matchup is certainly difficult for Williams this week, and he will have to fend off Jones for touches. However, while all offseason Jones was the one receiving glowing reviews, Green Bay appears to be just as, if not more, smitten with Williams. That certainly holds weight in making your start-sit decision.

Williams has averaged 16 touches per game over his last two contests and seems locked in for that type of workload moving forward. That is outstanding for a second-fiddle at the running back position.

Williams is a solid flex-start/RB3 type option in Week 7. His matchup is tough, yet it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he had the better day on the ground game between him and Jones.

