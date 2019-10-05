Jay Gruden Videos Go Viral Creating Redskins Controversy

There is a bit of controversy surrounding Redskins’ Jay Gruden after videos surfaced of what some believe is the Washington head coach. One video shows a person who looks like Gruden talking to a young woman, while another clip shows a man smoking while someone is chanting “Jay” during the filming. The man does not look amused that he is being filmed. Here is a look at both videos that allegedly feature Gruden.



It is important to note that Gruden has not confirmed that he is the one in the videos and has not commented on the footage. The Redskins also declined to comment on the viral videos.

“I reached out to the Redskins about the videos circulating online that appear to be Jay Gruden. The team has declined to comment,” NBC Sports’ JP Finlay tweeted.

Washington started the season winless at 0-4 and has looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL. Pro Football Talk reported that there is some belief that the Redskins organization leaked the videos as a way to fire the coach without having to pay his remaining salary.

Some have speculated that Gruden is smoking marijuana in the first video, but it’s hardly definitive. Some in league circles wonder whether the team leaked the videos as a precursor to a potential termination of Gruden with cause, which would allow the team to fire him without paying the balance of his salary. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Gruden could be fired following a loss to the Giants. Some believe he’s on a week-to-week arrangement with the team.

Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy noted on Twitter that he had the video “two years ago” but opted not to post it.

“Oh by the way this Jay Gruden video. It’s Saratoga. I had it 2 years ago and didn’t post it. I put dude who filmed it in a pizza review to get it. Why didn’t I post it ? Cause Im nice,” Portnoy tweeted.

Gruden Has Been Married to His Wife, Sherry, For 30 Years

The main controversy about the alleged videos is that Gruden has been married to his wife, Sherry Gruden, for 30 years, per WUSA 9 CBS. She explained how the couple met while going to college at the University of Louisville.

“I met Jay at college,” Sherry told WUSA 9. “We both went to the University of Louisville. He was a couple of years older, and just on the other side of football. So, he was working now in the coaching office there, no longer playing when we got together which was probably a good thing.”

The Videos Are Not Believed to Be New Footage

While the videos might have just gone public, it is not believed to be new footage. Pro Football Talk reported that the videos could be at least a year old.