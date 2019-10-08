Beth Britt, Jeff Hardy’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Beth Britt and Jeff Hardy got into a fight on the night of his DWI arrest on October 3 in North Carolina. Hardy and his wife have been married since March 2011.

Hardy and Britt met each other during the summer of 1999 just after he and his brother had won the WWE Tag Team Championship for the first time. The couple met in a nightclub in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Britt and Hardy’s first child, Ruby, was born in October 2010. Their second child, Nera, was born in December 2015. The couple’s home burned to the ground in March 2008, neither Hardy or Britt were home at the time. Sadly, their dog, Jack, was killed in the fire. The couple’s home was rebuilt in the same place in January 2009.

Here’s what you need to know about the love of Jeff Hardy’s life:

1. Jeff Hardy Has Not Been Accused of Domestic Violence

TMZ reported on October 8 that when Hardy, 42, was pulled over by police, after someone made a report regarding a reckless driver in the area, the former WWE Champion had dried blood on his nose. Hardy told officers that the blood stemmed from a fight he had with his wife. Officers from the Carthage Police Department said that when they noticed Hardy’s car, it was parked outside of a liquor store.

Hardy failed a breathalyzer and was taken into custody. He is facing charges of Driving While Impaired and Driving on a Revoked License. Hardy is not being charged with anything related to domestic violence. Hardy did admit to officers that he had two shots of vodka on the night of his arrest.

2. Beth Britt Said She Is a ‘Sister, Friend & Paranormal Enthusiast’

Hardy told the Cult of Whatever in a January 2013 interview that among his happiest memories in wrestling came when he won the World Championship at TNA and his wife and daughter were waiting backstage. Hardy said his daughter looked at him and said, “Daddy’s a champion.”

On her Instagram bio, Britt writes that she is, “Wife of Jeff. Mother of Ruby Claire & Nera Quinn. Sister. Friend. Music Lover. Paranormal Enthusiast. Bad Ass. Kinda. ;-).”

3. Hardy Wrote the Song ‘1 or 100’ About His Wife After She Suffered a Near-Fatal Asmath Attack

In addition to being a wrestler, Hardy is also the frontman of the band Peroxwhy?gen. Hardy told the WWE’s official website in an April 2014 interview that he wrote the song, “1 or 100” about her.

Hardy said, “She’s been with me through thick and thin, and that last bridge is a journey back to the past when she got an asthma attack. It was the first time I had to call 911 on one of my own, and that whole bridge section is when I thought she was about to die. Basically, they arrived and brought her back to life. That’s a good song. It’s one of those ones I can’t wait to perform live.”

4. Hardy Has Described His Homelife as Making His Life ‘Complete’

Hardy said in a November 2016 interview that with his family, his life is “complete.” Hardy said in the same interview, with Sports Illustrated, that with having a family at home, he’s much more afraid of getting seriously injured in the ring.

Despite this, Hardy said in another interview that he would train his daughters if they wanted to become wrestlers. Hardy said his daughter was “starting to love wrestling.”

5. Britt Said She Has Driven Hardy to the Hospital ‘So Many Times’

In terms of dealing with injuries, Hardy told Michigan Live in January 2013 that his wife had gotten him into doing yoga to help with his aches and pains. Britt told LA Weekly in July 2016 that she has taken Hardy to the hospital “so many times.” While Hardy said in the interview, “She takes care of me, man.” During the same interview, Britt said that she was “terrified” of going to an Insane Clown Posse themed wrestling event that night.

Hardy told the Baltimore Sun in 2008, shortly after he was accused of being drunk and disorderly at Nashville International Airport, that one news site had incorrectly reported that it was Britt who was drunk and handcuffed. Hardy dismissed that allegation saying, “One [site] actually said that Beth was with me and she was the one that was too drunk and she was handcuffed. I was never handcuffed. There were these crazy things like, “He got caught with contraband.” It was nothing like that.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School