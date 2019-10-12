Jerry Jones Addresses Likelihood of Romo, Dez Returning to Cowboys

Chances are slim for Dez Bryant and virtually non-existent for Tony Romo as it pertains to re-entry into the NFL, let alone a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys. But Jerry Jones is never saying never.

Hopping on the Ben & Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, the Cowboys’ owner was asked who of Bryant or Romo has a better chance of returning to the team. Jones’ non-answer was wrapped in an emphatically meta acknowledgment that both can still play in the pros.

“I don’t know where to meet up with where Dez’s injury is and where his rehab is, but he is Superman. Make no mistake about it,” Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Very few people that can athletically live up to what God put on the earth when we put a Dez Bryant out here. Nothing in the physical area would surprise me, whether it be how long he plays relative to his age or his ability to come back from the injury. So that’s that. And I wouldn’t dare because of issues that are far beyond reality about knowing, I don’t know which one could come back and play the quickest. Both could do it. Both could do it and do it really well. Romo uniquely because of the position and because of his unique skills that he used to be excellent, that’s his eyesight, his quick hand-eye coordination, and just his knowledge of the game, which is better than it was when he was playing. Both of these guys, if I’ve ever met anybody, could come back and be on the field in the NFL today.”

31-year-old (in November) Bryant last suited up for Dallas in 2017, and was released by the team the following offseason, after eight years in silver and blue. He signed a free-agent contract with the Saints during the 2018 regular season but blew out his Achilles’ during his first practice. He’s currently training for a potential third chance and permanent home.

39-year-old Romo last donned the star in 2016, opting to retire in April of the next year to pursue a career in broadcasting and further his passion for golf. He signed on with CBS Sports and has since blossomed into the game’s best color analyst, a literal Nostradamus in the booth. He currently has no plans to re-visit the gridiron.

“Like anything, when you’re playing football it’s all-consuming. Literally, nothing else (matters) … when you go off to training camp you don’t even know what’s happening in the world,” Romo said in July. “I feel like right now it’s also still a little bit of that being a broadcaster. I love it, I enjoy it. But I think that was never apart of the mindset when you’re playing football. I mean, that would be silly to say you were thinking about something like that. “I’m done playing, I’m in broadcasting and golf, and say, ‘hey, if we’re going to do this let’s not be average, let’s try and be really good at this.’ And that’s the next mindset you do. For me, it would be hard for me to sit back and say ‘oh, I’m pretty good.’ That’s not my mental makeup.”

There’s zero doubt (and video evidence proving otherwise) that Bryant could step onto a field and catch a few passes, or that Romo, given enough time to shake off the rust, would be an upgrade on the Colt McCoys and Ryan Fitzpatricks of the world.

“Could” and “would” being the operative words …

Romo to Call First Cowboys Game of 2019

That’s this Sunday, when Dallas travels to East Rutherford to face the winless Jets in what is, for some reason, the nationally televised CBS late afternoon matchup. Romo has yet to work a Cowboys contest this season, but he should have a fun time diagnosing what ails their suddenly-sloppy offense and sieve-like defense when the clubs kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT.

WATCH: Dez Bryant Ramps Up NFL Comeback in New Video

Taking to Twitter, Bryant shared multiple workout videos over the last week that feature the mercurial wideout running routes, snagging balls, and engaging in exercises with noted receivers coach David Robinson, who’s instructed the likes of Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders.

The return of 88 @DezBryant Lab 🔬 Work we comin!!! Stay Tune @simplyCoachO pic.twitter.com/Knme6V806z — David Robinson (@drobalwayzopen) October 8, 2019

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL