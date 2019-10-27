Running Back Expected to Be Traded by Tuesday: Report

The Miami Dolphins are in full tank mode, that much is certain.

Having already traded Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins are continuing their rebuild by selling off one of their biggest assets.

A report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe suggests that Kenyan Drake could be shipped out by Tuesday’s deadline as the Dolphins look to move on from the fourth-year running back.

Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake did not travel with the team for Monday night’s game vs. Steelers. He’s not injured. It’s a clear sign that he’s likely to be traded before Tuesday’s deadline. Dolphins have been hoping for a midround pick in return. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 27, 2019

The likely compensation in a trade would be a mid-round pick either in the fourth or fifth round. Although Miami has been involved in negotiations with multiple teams, there has been a bit of a stalemate when it comes to finding a potential suitor.

Drake has just 174 yards rushing this season and 174 yards receiving as well. In his career, Drake has never surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in a season but has developed into a high-caliber dual-threat running back.

With Drake inactive on Monday, the Dolphins will likely see a bigger involvement from second-year back Kalen Ballage as well as the NFL Debut of rookie Myles Gaskin.

The Washington product who has been inactive for every game this season was one of the more promising running back products in last year’s draft but fell to the seventh-round. Gaskin set the career rushing-yards record at Washington with 4,412 and also holds the record for most rushing touchdowns with 45.

Where Will Drake Land?

There’s a few teams in the mix for a final playoff position that could use a running back like Kenyan Drake.

Fellow AFC team Tennessee may be looking to bring him aboard. With Dion Lewis struggling this season, the Titans are in need of a pass-catching running back who can also be productive out of the backfield.

Though Drake is a bigger back, he provides a different rushing style than Henry’s bruising, physical technique. Tennessee also lacks depth at the position, and an injury to Henry would heavily impact the Titans’ offense.

Another potential trade partner is Dallas. The Cowboys have franchise running back Ezekiel Elliott locked up but could use a complimentary back to help block and catch check-downs from Dak Prescott.

Rookie Tony Pollard hasn’t been a total let down for the Cowboys, but bringing in an experienced back like Drake could help Dallas vie for a division crown.

What Should Miami Look to Receive?

The Dolphins already have 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, but none in the fourth round. Miami may look to improve its positioning in the middle rounds by acquiring a fourth-round pick from its trading partner.

Both Dallas and Tennessee have already made trades with the Dolphins this season and have swapped picks in some form. The Dolphins may try to get more picks to stock up for a potential offseason acquisition depending on how deep the talent runs in the 2020 draft pool.

If Miami can’t get a fourth-rounder, a fifth or sixth will likely suffice. Division rival Buffalo, who also could be looking to upgrade its running game, has two fifths and three sixth-round picks in April.

