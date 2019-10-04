Lions’ Darius Slay Brings Food to Detroit First Responders [LOOK]

Darius Slay has made a habit of stepping up for the Detroit Lions on the field, but he never shies away from making big plays off the field, too.

Recently, Slay partnered with Campbell’s Chunky Soup to take some food out to Detroit’s bravest. Slay brought what he referred to as the “Soup Squad” out and helped brighten the day of those who are on the front lines in Detroit this week, and he even had a special guest joining him as he made the rounds in his mother.

Here’s a look at the group posing for a picture together:

Had a very special guest with me as we were out serving the 1st Responders @DetroitPolice & @DetroitFire 4th Precinct. Shout out to my Mom, @CampbellsChunky & the @Lions for showing me that Football really is Family! #ChampionsofChunky #FuelYourCommunity #SoupSquad pic.twitter.com/YonlhIlpB1 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) October 4, 2019

Through the years, Campbell’s has managed to work plenty of famous football mothers into their advertising, and it’s been a success for the brand as they have had multiple memorable and funny moments between players and their mothers which fans can recite. Now, Slay’s mom is the latest to get in on the fun and help her son give generously in the community.

Slay Might Return Soon

Last week, Slay was out with a hamstring injury after not being able to shake off the injury he sustained late in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks back. Now on the bye, it’s nice to see Slay able to maneuver around despite the injury, and the fact that he is out and about is good news for the Lions considering he needed time to get better last week.

Detroit has seen two key members of the secondary hobbled with the same ailment given Quandre Diggs had a hamstring injury last week as well. The injury can nag, but the good news is, Slay will have the bye week in order to get ready for a big game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Given all the time off, it could be wise to think that the Pro Bowler could be primed for a return that day.

Count on Slay to be Motivated

After Detroit’s win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Slay was one of the first players to tweet about watching the game, sharing his excitement over the effort with how the Lions fought one of the top teams in the league. Coming off a game in which he helped slow the Philadelphia passing attack and another game in which he managed to catch the winning interception late against the Los Angles Chargers, Slay will be ready to get back in the action on the field in a big way whenever he does return.

This season, Slay has 7 tackles and 1 interception to his credit, and continues to lock down plenty of wide receivers at a nice clip this season. Detroit is only better with Slay playing, so they need him to get healthy as soon as possible.

As he continues to do great things off the field for the greater Detroit community, Lions fans dream of his next big play on the field to help their team put away a huge win.

