Lions’ Darius Slay, Others Stunned by Quandre Diggs Trade

The Detroit Lions have shipped Quandre Diggs out of town in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and to say the move caught many of the team’s star defenders by surprise was an understatement.

In the moments after the trade, Darius Slay took to Twitter and showed his frustration, calling the move “BS.” In the heat of the moment, Slay also hinted he was caught off guard by the move, simply tweeting “WTF.”

This some bull shit here🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) October 22, 2019

Slay would go on to say that the move hit him hard when he learned of it, and that makes sense given both him and Diggs were very close. Diggs started as a cornerback before shifting to safety, so it’s safe to say that the two got to know each other very well in a short amount of time at the same position.

In addition to Slay, cornerback Jamal Agnew was also not pleased by the deal, summing his feelings up like most Lions fans would.

Nooooooooooooooooo — Mal (@jamalagnew) October 22, 2019

Truthfully, for many Lions fans, it can’t be said much better than that.

Snacks Shocked

Like Slay, Damon Harrison was also caught off guard by the move. Harrison knows better than anyone that football is a crazy business given his own deal a year ago to Detroit. As he said, he couldn’t believe that his safety was on the move.

Wowwwwwwwww no way — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) October 22, 2019

Harrison has had a tough start to the season, but handled his deal last October with plenty of class, as he recently explained to the media.

“No hard feelings at all, it’s a business. They did what’s best for them and I did what’s best for me which is why I support it,” Harrison said honestly.

Those words ring even more true given what played out with Diggs.

Diggs Will Be Missed

There is simply no doubting Diggs’ importance to the team as a whole. As a sixth round pick out of Texas, he made the Lions and has become one of the biggest values in football thanks to his impressive versatility. Not only can Diggs play his now natural position of safety, he played cornerback to start his career as well, making him the type of hybrid player the Lions love to feature.

Sa far in his career, Diggs has totaled 225 tackles and 6 interceptions, and has become a leader in the Detroit backfield thanks to the passion with which he plays and the leadership he shows. There’s no question the Lions missed Diggs in the second half when he was injured a few weeks back, no matter how well they may have held things together in his extended absence.

Diggs is also a leader, and one of the most well liked players on the entire Detroit roster, as evidence by this outpouring from his teammates on the internet.

As for why the Lions made the move, Detroit has rookie Will Harris in the mix, in addition to Tracy Walker, who is playing at a high level. Though Diggs is a solid player, it’s clear the Lions feel they are dealing from a position of strength in order to add a pick.

It would likely be hard to convince most of Diggs’ teammates that fact at this point given what they’ve been through.

