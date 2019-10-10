Lions’ Martha Ford, Barry Sanders Chip in at Huddle for 100 Event

The Detroit Lions have dedicated plenty of their time to giving back off the field through the years, and put forth a great event coinciding with the NFL’s 100th anniversary in 2019.

Recently, the Lions hosted a Huddle for 100, an event in which players, local youth groups, team legends and even owner Martha Ford came together to help stuff food boxes for the hungry and the less fortunate in Michigan. The event, sponsored by Kroger, took place at Ford Field, where everyone gathered to help put a dent into hunger as well as encourage folks to give of their time.

Former Detroit running back and franchise legend Barry Sanders shared that he was on hand to help stuff boxes, and even meet with some of those who were there to help.

Excited to be in the @lions #Lionshuddlefor100 and thanks to @kroger for all their generosoty pic.twitter.com/frHT1JgHKs — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) October 10, 2019

Even Ford herself and her family got into the mix down on the field, helping to stuff some boxes while meeting with those in attendance, showing that anyone can get into the mix to volunteer.

Lions owner Martha Ford and her family packed boxes of food for the team’s Huddle for 100 event at Ford Field. #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/el05ofpjYB — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 10, 2019

Volunteerism at the Heart

According to the Lions, the event is private, but is part of a broader project by the league in order to help inspire folks to donate their time to charitable causes. When the event was announced, the Lions had a press release explaining the event and its benefits. It read as follows:

“As part of NFL 100, the League is inviting fans, players, clubs and employees to volunteer 100 minutes of their time and make a meaningful contribution to their communities through Huddle for 100. The Lions are centering their Huddle event around food insecurity and hunger. More than 500 volunteers from Kroger and hundreds of volunteers from Lions corporate and community partners as well as season ticket members, will come together to package over 50,000 boxes of food for families in need across Michigan. In all, over 1,000 people will volunteer and and represent a combined 500 thousand-plus minutes of service. Team executives, staff, players and Lions Legend Barry Sanders will be participating in this initiative. Detroit Lions cheerleaders and Roary will also be on site. Fans can help feed Michigan families by purchasing a $5 box of food at any Kroger location December 4th through February 1st as part of Kroger’s From Hearts to Homes program. Donated food will go directly to local food banks, including Food Gatherers, Gleaners Community Food Bank, Forgotten Harvest, Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Greater Lansing Food Bank and The Food Bank of South-Central Michigan.”

There is plenty of time for Lions fans to still get involved in this process during the fall, whether in terms of volunteering in their own community or buying one of the boxes when it surfaces at Kroger in the months ahead. It’s an exceptional cause for folks to support.

Everyone Pitches In

Perhaps the best part of this event is watching big names such as Ford and Sanders come together with players and youth groups and average people to help out. That’s what makes volunteering so special in general. Anybody can do it, and it so often does benefit the greater community in big ways.

Whether it’s donating money or time, the Lions are giving everyone in the community a great event to support which figures to help Michigan in a big way. That’s quite special to note.

