Lions Fan Puts New Spin on Matt Patricia Halloween Costume [LOOK]

Matt Patricia is one of the most recognizable figures in football as coach of the Detroit Lions, so it’s not a surprise the coach gets plenty of love annually right around Halloween in the city.

Patricia, with his bushy beard and pencil as well as jacket look, has been imitated plenty through the last few years, so it wasn’t a surprise to see people trying to capture his look once again in 2019. What might have been a surprise is how well some folks managed to pull off the look, and the new spin that was found by one fan.

Prior to Detroit playing the New York Giants, one Lions fan put a neat new spin on the Patricia look, dressing as a pencil while their daughter was wearing the beard, jacket and headset of Patricia. It was seriously one of the most adorable looks a fan has ever rocked at a Lions game.

This young @Lions fan dressed up as Matt Patricia and his pencil win Halloween 2019 😂 pic.twitter.com/qm7zjNzJeo — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2019

Now that’s a creative spin on the costume. Most folks just put a pencil behind their ear with a beard and a headset and call it done, but sending dad to be the big No. 2 pencil in the costume is simply an idea that can’t be ignored in terms of creativity and execution.

Patricia Still Popular

The Lions haven’t gotten off to the fast start that many folks had hoped for in 2019, scuffling thus far to 3-3-1, but Patricia remains a popular figure for the team and its fans. Most folks love the look that their coach has, and love the coach as well.

After a slow start in 2018 to his career, Patricia has turned things around a tiny bit in 2019. Detroit’s offense is humming along, but the defense has left something to be desired, which has seen to be a big problem thus far this season, even in the coach’s eyes.

“We got to just keep pounding away to get it better,” Patricia told the media honestly last week. The statement was specifically about the rush defense, but it could have been a metaphor for the whole entire group.

How does Patricia propose that? By staying aggressive as a teacher and emphasizing what the Lions can do better in terms of fundamentals. As he admitted to the media, he believes in Detroit’s scheme, but thinks the team needs to find a way to continue to improve. As he said, he believes that falls on him as a teacher with some of the things that he can emphasize week to week for Detroit to improve upon.

If he can get some of those mistakes ironed out and get his defense back on the winning track, it’s safe to say that there might be a ton more Patricia costumes that may surface in the years ahead.

What’s Next in Detroit

The Lions have some winnable games coming up after the Halloween holiday. They will travel to face the Oakland Raiders this week, and after that, will travel to host the Chicago Bears. Each of those games is winnable, and if the Lions can emerge victorious, Patricia might just have a whole cheering section ready to dress up like him for a playoff push.

For right now, this awesome costume will have to suffice.

READ NEXT: NFL Legend Lauds Matthew Stafford’s 2019 Play