Lions Week 6 NFL Power Rankings Rundown: Detroit Moves Back After Bye

The Detroit Lions were off as the NFL put the finishing touches on Week 5, and ahead of their return to the field, they have a new place in a whole new set of power rankings this week.

Most publications have held the Lions steady right where they are or have moved them back modestly after last week in the rankings this week ahead of two key tilts which could determine the direction of the season. Here’s a look at several of the key rankings and where they have decided to place Detroit this week.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)

This week: 15th

Last week: 14th

Vinnie Iyer moves Detroit down modestly this week, but calls the start to the season the Lions have had “nice” while saying things ramp up in a big way with the NFC North competition coming on the schedule. It’s true, the Lions will be tested in back to back weeks by the Packers and Minnesota Vikings. If the Lions can take those teams down, they will have a great shot to do what they haven’t done since 1993 and win the division.

ESPN

This week: 16th

Last week: 15th

The Lions slip back one spot in the ESPN rankings this week, and in the piece, Kerryon Johnson is named the team’s surprise fantasy star. The Lions have gotten Johnson going in recent weeks and want to continue that on moving forward, especially as they get into the division portion of their schedule. If Johnson remains a stud, the Lions might only continue their trajectory upward in these rankings.

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

This week: 16th

Last week: 12th

Pete Prisco moves the Lions back a bit in this week’s ranking, and says that the true test for the Lions starts now given the fact they will tangle with their NFC North foes, particularly the Packers. Win that game at Lambeau Field, and many will take the Lions seriously in terms of a division threat. It’s hard to disagree with this assessment, even if the Lions do move back a decent amount in this particular set of rankings.

Yahoo! Sports (Frank Schwab)

This week: 18th

Last week: 18th

Frank Schwab doesn’t move the Lions anywhere thanks to the bye week, and that is to his credit. He calls Detroit’s stretch against the Packers and Vikings an important stretch, and thinks the Lions season could hinge on what happens in the next few weeks. He is likely right. Win one or both of those games, and it’s game on for the Lions this season in terms of possibly making a playoff push.

USA Today (Nate Davis)

This week: 4th

Last week: 4th

This week, the Lions stay in the same place in the rankings of Nate Davis, and like others, he says that the Lions have a chance to prove their staying power with some wins coming up against the Packers and Vikings. It will be a major few weeks for the Lions, who could likely stay amongst the NFL’s elite in this set of rankings with some victories.

