Lions Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Slips After Tough Week

The Detroit Lions didn’t enjoy a great week on the field, getting nipped by the Green Bay Packers and drilled by the Minnesota Vikings. Suddenly, their record sits at 2-3-1 and the Lions need to start winning in order to make believers out of the frustrated public.

This week, the rankings pieces reflect a team on the tumble a bit, but there are a few nuggets of hope the team can take with them into a new week and a new chance to get back on the winning track.

Here’s a look at some of the rankings and where the Lions stand after a couple crusher losses.

ESPN

This week: 17th

Last week: 17th

The folks at ESPN don’t move the Lions down at all this week, instead keeping them firm in the middle of the pack after a tough two week stretch against the NFC North. As part of this series, there was recalibrate goals, and for Detroit, the Lions have to hope for the wild card according to the piece. This is accurate now that their hopes of winning the division have all been dashed by a series of frustrating losses last week. They are alive for the playoffs, however, so if they keep winning, they could make a charge.

NFL.com (Dan Hanzus)

This week: 17th

Last week: 13th

Down the Lions tumble in this ranking courtesy of NFL.com a modest four places. Still, at this stage, a tumble is a tumble and the Lions aren’t good enough to merely hang, they have to start winning some games according to Hanzus and the site. They are called out for their lack of defense and lauded for a nice offensive output, but the news is mostly bad in terms of positioning here, as Detroit tumbles down the board in a big way into the middle of the NFL pack.

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

This week: 17th

Last week: 13th

Prisco, like the others, slide the Lions backward this week, but does admit that the team did some good things as part of their dual defeats last week. The admission Prisco makes which is spot on? Detroit’s defense isn’t good enough, something the Lions seemed to acknowledge themselves and also react to with a big trade. We’ll see if some shakeups happen in this group for the better. Prisco seems bullish on the Lions still, even in spite of moving them back.

Bleacher Report (Jake Rill)

This week: 18th

The Lions are right there in the middle of the pack in the Bleacher Report rankings this week, and while there is no analysis provided, it’s safe to assume plenty of the similar thoughts about the team would be contained here as well. Detroit just hasn’t been good enough defensively in order to get the job done. If they can get consistent, they might make a climb up in the rankings.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)

This week: 17th

Last week: 17th

The Lions hold steady on this list from the Sporting News, but like others, Iyer sees the biggest problem coming from Detroit’s suddenly leaky defense. Iyer thinks Patricia has a good team but still has work to do in order to install a winning mindset capable of closing out games. Tough to argue with that whatsoever after watching the way Detroit lost two straight games last week.

READ NEXT: Analyst: Melvin Gordon Fits Lions