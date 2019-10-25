Top Lions That Could Be Dealt at Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions are deciding how to proceed at the NFL trade deadline which comes this week, and while most see them as buyers, there could always be a surprise or two in store in terms of players dealt away.

This past week, the Lions traded away Quandre Diggs, which stunned the locker room and left several players in uproar. Could there be another surprise move coming up to deal somebody else? Anything is possible in the NFL, with tons of moving parts.

If the Lions want to make another move, which players could be the next to go? Here’s a look at some of the names that could be moved after the Lions stunned many by trading away Diggs from the team.

Damon Harrison, DL

It has been suggested that the Lions move on from Harrison given his struggles this season, but the Lions just traded for the defensive tackle last season and he made a big difference to the team almost immediately. Would they pull the plug that quick even in spite of Harrison’s struggles? It’s not wise to think they would get rid of him so easily, but if the Lions didn’t want to worry about his contract in the future and think his play is indeed declining, they could always make the move.

Christian Jones, LB

Jones struggles in coverage but is a veteran that could come in handy for another team. With Jahlani Tavai and Jarrad Davis, the Lions have some youth at linebacker they are committing to. It’s not a stretch to think they will see more emerge at the spot in the future and also target more in the draft and possibly free agency. That could make Jones a marked man in terms of his role with the team. Would the Lions dump him and would anyone be interested? Defenders come in handy this time of year for contending teams, so it’s possible.

A’Shawn Robinson, DL

File this one in the Diggs camp in terms of a player who the Lions look set to build around, yet someone who could also be moved. Robinson’s contract situation is something the Lions will have to face into the future very soon. If they aren’t committed to him, this is the point that they could decide to make a move in the other direction for the future. At the spot, the team still has Da’Shawn Hand coming through the ranks. Robinson has played well and is home grown, so this could be a surprise, but with the contract situation hanging over the team, it’s possible if the Lions aren’t committed to him for the future and present.

Tavon Wilson, S

Detroit just got rid of a safety in Diggs, would they really get rid of another in Wilson, especially a veteran who knows the system? Probably not, but the Lions did just sign Marcus Gilchrist, so they could once again deal from a position of depth with the veteran who knows Matt Patricia’s scheme. It’s hard to think there would be many takers, but the Lions could decide to trade another safety with the relative youth that is on the team right now at the spot, which was a big reason Diggs was dealt.

