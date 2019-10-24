Matthew Stockfeder: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matthew Stockfeder is a former St. John’s University lacrosse team captain who is accused of almost disemboweling his roommate in a New York knife attack.

The 21 year old lacrosse captain is now facing criminal charges in New York for felonies: assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon. The 26-year-old victim, Justin Corpolongo, a St. Johns graduate, has also been listed on the school’s lacrosse roster before. The suspect also goes by the name Matt Stockfeder.

According to the New York Daily News, the attack occurred at an unsanctioned frat house. The attack occurred near campus on 172nd St. near 73rd Ave.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. An Argument Grew Over Loud Music, Reports Say

According to the Daily News, the argument started when the victim, a roommate of Stockefeder’s, complained that Stockfeder was playing loud music, police say.

The argument escalated by text after Stockfeder went to the frathouse to watch football, and the victim is accused of showing up at the frat house to confront Stockfeder about the texts, Daily News reports.

A wrestling match ensued, and then Stockfeder is accused of stabbing Corpolongo with a knife “deep enough to penetrate his small intestine,” according to U.S. Lacrosse Magazine. He’s expected to survive the wounds. Daily News described how the victim’s “intestines were coming out.” The New York Post described this as Stockfeder being accused of nearly “gutting” his roommate.

2. Stockfeder Is a Six foot Three Inch Junior Midfielder

In 2017, the St. Johns University Mens Lacrosse team’s Facebook page posted about Matt Stockfeder, writing, “20 Days to go, check out #20.”

In that post, Stockfeder was listed as “Matt Stockfeder Freshman – Midfield – Walt Whitman HS, NY.” In January 2019, the team wrote on Facebook, “21,600 minutes until game day. That means we highlight midfielder Matt Stockfeder. The six foot three inch junior midfielder honed his lax skills at Walt Whitman high school before signing on with the Johnnies.”

He played in 14 games, according to U.S. Lacrosse Magazine.

3. Stockfeder Was Named a Top Lacrosse Player by Newsday in High School & Also Played Basketball

Stockfeder was an accomplished athlete in high school.

“At Walt Whitman: Matt played as a 3 year starter and 2 year captain in midfield. Matt was a Long Island Newsday Top 100 Lacrosse Players in 2016. He was All County and All league in 2015 & 2016. Matt also played basketball for 4 years,” a bio from St. Johns says.

In 2015, South Huntington UFSD wrote on Facebook that “four of Walt Whitman’s Lacrosse players took the next step today signing their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play lacrosse next fall,” offering congrats to Matt Stockfeder among them.

His Facebook page doesn’t have much on it, just a group photo with other young men. It states that he is in a relationship. He once posted a video on YouTube about a creative marketing project in which he was going to come up with a sports technology app.

4. Stockfeder, Who Has Two Siblings, Enjoys Boating & Skiing

According to the St. Johns bio, Stockfeder is the son of Steven and Karen Stockfeder. In 2017, he had two siblings in their teens.

“Enjoys boating, fishing, golfing and skiing in his spare time,” the bio states.

A February 2019 article in the Daily Targum described Stockfeder on the lacrosse field, saying, “St. John’s Matt Stockfeder scored 2 goals and set up a screen on the equalizer from the Storm’s Chris Buscemi.”

5. The University Says It’s Cooperating With Authorities

Stockfeder’s bio isn’t on the university’s lacrosse page anymore.

“The University is aware of an incident involving a student and an alum that occurred at an off-campus location, not owned by the University, and is fully cooperating with the investigation by law enforcement officials,” St. John’s University spokesman Brian Browne said to Daily News.

Stockfeder, from Melville, LI, was being held on $5,000 bail, The New York Post reported.

READ NEXT: Man Accused in Deaths of 39 People Found in a Truck.