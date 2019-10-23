Mo Robinson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mo Robinson is the man from Northern Ireland who is accused of killing 39 people in the back of his truck. The dead bodies were found in the town of Grays, Essex, in England on October 23. Robinson, 25, was arrested shortly after the gruesome discovery was made. Robinson is from the town of Portadown in County Armagh.

There were no survivors inside the Scania-made truck. Images from the scene show that the truck had stickers across the windscreen reading, “The Ultimate Dream” and “Ireland.” Robinson is being held on suspicion of murder. The truck is registered in Bulgaria by a company owned by an Irish female citizen, according to RTE News in Ireland. The company is based in the Bulgarian city of Varna.

The case is eerily similar to the case of Perry Wacker, a Dutch truck driver who was convicted in April 2001 of manslaughter after 58 Chinese citizens were found dead in the back of his truck at the British port of Dover. Wacker was found to have closed the air vent used by the deceased people. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the crime.

Mills warned that investigators are in the early stages of a lengthy investigation and that the identification of the victims is a priority. Officials have not said where the victims are from. Phone numbers have been set up to help the families of the victims. The Casualty Bureau Numbers are 0800 056 0944 for callers living in the UK or 0207 158 0010 for callers dialing from outside the UK.

1. Temperatures Could Have Been as Low as -13 Fahrenheit Inside of the Trailer

The chief executive of the Road Haulage Association in the UK, Richard Burnett, told the Daily Mirror that from media pictures and video, he could ascertain that the truck was a refrigerated unit. Burnett said that would mean that the temperatures inside of the trailer could have been as low as -13 Fahrenheit.

Burnett is quoted by the Mirror as saying, “It’s going to be dark. If the fridge is running it’s going to be incredibly cold. The only place to go to the toilet is on board the back of the trailer. You can imagine if they’ve been in there for days then there will be feces, there will be urine.”

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills of the Essex Police told the media on the morning of October 23 that the tragic discovery was made at around 1:40 a.m. The truck was discovered in an industrial estate in Grays. Mills said that authorities believe the truck is from Bulgaria and entered the United Kingdom from Ireland through the Welsh port of Holyhead on October 19. All 39 people, including one teenager, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that the truck first arrived in Ireland in the Northern Irish capital of Belfast. The Mirror goes on to say that the truck traveled down the M1 highway that links Belfast and Dublin. Around 90 percent of Ireland’s road freight transport goes through Dublin port. The truck could have entered Ireland from either France, the Netherlands, Belgium or Spain.

2. Robinson Studied ‘Light Vehicle Maintenance & Repair’ in College

According to Robinson’s Facebook page, the suspect lived in Laurelvale, a community around five miles south of Portadown. On that page, Robinson refers to himself as a “lorry driver.” Robinson attended Southern Regional College – Portadown Campus where he studied light vehicle maintenance and repair.

3. The Nearest House Is a Half-Mile From Where the Truck Was Found

The deaths are being investigated by the National Crime Agency and the Essex Police. The BBC reports that the industrial estate where the truck was found is littered with multi-national companies. The closest house to the estate is at least half-a-mile away.

A truck driver who works in the area, Tadas Cesnavicius, told the Daily Mail that he regularly sees many trucks in the area around the industrial estate. Cesnavicius said of the trucks, “Whether they have people inside who knows?”

4. The Route Taken by Robinson Would Have an Extra Day to the Travel Time

Speaking to Sky News, the Northern Ireland policy manager for the Freight Transport Association, Seamus Leheny, described the route taken by Robinson as “unorthodox.” Leheny speculated that due to increased security at the British port of Dover, Robinson may have thought it would be easier to get into the UK via Ireland.

Leheny said that route would have added an extra day to the journey. The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said that investigations into the incident would take place in Ireland. At the time of writing, Bulgaria and United Kingdom are both members of the European Union and therefore Bulgarian citizens are allowed to live and work in the UK without pre-conditions. The UK is due to leave the European Union on October 31.

5. Far-Right Pundit Katie Hopkins Has Called the Deaths the ‘Result of Open Borders’

British Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Twitter in response to the horrific incident, “Shocked & saddened by this utterly tragic incident. Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations.” While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones.”

Far-right British pundit Katie Hopkins called the deaths of 39 people the result of “open borders and refugees welcome.” Hopkins tweeted that the tragedy is the “end result of rescue boats” in the Mediterranean Sea.

