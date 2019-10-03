Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis Claps Back at Knicks’ RJ Barrett

Last month, Knicks rookie RJ Barrett participated in an ask me anything on Bleacher Report, and when he was asked, who he would like to dunk on. He would reply, “I know who I really want to say, but I’m not gonna. Let’s go with Porzingis.

Earlier today, after Mavericks’ practice, Kristaps Porzingis spoke to the media for the first time since Mavs Media Day. During the scrum, Porzingis was asked how motivating is it to have someone like RJ Barrett want to dunk on him.

“I’m one of the best shot blockers in the league, and I look forward to the challenge,” Portzingis told me.

On the September 17th episode of The Jump, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen suggested that R.J, Barrett aim for a more prolific player.

“Porzingis doesn’t really have a resume as being a shot-blocker or anything like that. Plus, he’s a little injured right now. He may not even play next season. I’d like to see him go after someone like Gobert or Giannis. Go after the MVP or the Defensive Player of the Year.”

“I love it. New York needs something to cheer about, and this guy truly is bringing a little chip on his shoulder. At first, I thought he was talking about Gobert, who was the Defensive Player of the Year slam on the Eiffel Tower. You know who, I think was talking about Zion,” said ESPN reporter Nick Friedell.

Zion took some of his shine away at Duke. Zion is the guy who became the face of this era and the league at least at the moment. Everyone thinks he is going to be the guy. RJ is going to come out looking for his buddy. ‘Saying you want a piece come get this in The Garden.”

Last Season, Porzingis was traded at the trade deadline to the Dallas Mavericks along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Trey Burke. In exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., Wes Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, and likely first-round draft pick compensation to New York, Per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

R J Barrett deciding to single out the former Knick is primarily intended to resonate with Knicks fans that did not like how Porzingis departed from the franchise. The former Duke Blue Devil can play both the point and shooting guard positions. Will likely attempt to throw down on anyone that he meets in the paint. Including the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert or the MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, as Pippen suggested. Barrett will be one of the rookies to look out for this season for sure.

Last season as a freshman at Duke, Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists under Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski].

As for Porzingis, he is healthy for the first time in almost 19 months after rehabbing an ACL injury that suffered on February 6, 2018, against the Milwaukee Bucks. He will be looking to get back to All-Star form this season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. In case you were wondering, Porzingis makes his highly anticipated return to New York City on November 14th.