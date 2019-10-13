Michael Gallup Fantasy: Start or Sit Cowboys WR in Week 6?

After missing two weeks with a knee injury, Michael Gallup returned to the Dallas Cowboys lineup in Week 5 in grand fashion. The wideout eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark for the second time over his three games this season.

Is Gallup on his way to solidifying himself as a must-start fantasy player at the receiver position? Or will he revert to his up and down ways from a year ago? Let’s discuss.

Michael Gallup’s Fantasy Outlook vs. New York Jets

After a somewhat disappointing rookie Campaign, Michael Gallup is beginning to resemble the symbol plastered on the side of his helmet. The former Colorado State Ram has averaged a whopping 113 yards receiving over his first three games of the 2019 season. He’s also no flash in the pan, as Gallup has become an intricate part of the Cowboys gameplan. The wideout has been a target machine each week he suits up for the ‘Boys. Gallup has averaged nearly 10 targets per game this season. In fact, Gallup has averaged more targets on a per-game basis this season than Dallas’ number one target, Amari Cooper.

While it would be an extreme stretch to claim that Gallup could jump Cooper is the pecking order of Cowboys receivers, it has become abundantly clear that there’s enough balls to go around for both talented weapons within the Dallas offense. This was never more evident than when Gallup racked up 113 yards a week ago, while Cooper paced the position group in yardage with an absurd 226 yards. The once run dominant Cowboys are now built off of a lethal aerial attack, as seen through the fact that Dak Prescott ranks within the top 10 in pass attempts over the first five weeks of the season.

Week 6 should once again present a feasting frenzy for both Dallas receivers as the team travels to New York to face off against the struggling Jets. New York has surrendered the 11th most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, with an average of 30.75 points per game.

Even more important, the Jets have been awfully welcoming to the opposition’s second option at the receiver position. Over three of the team’s first four games this season, they’ve allowed an average of nine targets to the likes of Cole Beasley, Jarvis Landry, and Josh Gordon.

Gallup will undoubtedly continue to dominate targets within the Cowboys offense on Sunday, and he’ll likely do plenty of damage with the abundance of looks coming his way. Jets starting cornerbacks Darryl Roberts and Trumaine Johnson have been horrendous this season, combining for an average PFF grade of just 45.75.

Should You Start or Sit Michael Gallup in Week 6?

Gallup has done nothing but produce every time he’s been in the Cowboy’s lineup this season. There’s no reason to question whether that will continue in Week 6 against a poor Jets defense. It may be a little unsettling to slide a player into your WR2 slot despite just playing three games this season. However, three consecutive games of steady, stellar production is more than most top wideouts have given us this season. Feel confident rolling with Gallup in your starting lineups on Sunday.

