Nationals Championship Parade: When Is the Washington D.C. Celebration?

The Washington Nationals accomplished the improbable feat of going from the Wild Card game to World Series champs. We will have the Nationals championship parade details as soon as they are announced.

While we do not know the specific info, the good news is the Capitals just had a parade celebration. We will see if the Nationals follow a similar protocol. Here were the parade route details for the recent celebration, per the Capitals website.

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Constitution Avenue and 17th Street, NW and will proceed along Constitution Avenue to 7th Street, NW where it will turn south and end on 7th Street and the National Mall with an #ALLCAPS rally.

The Nationals Won All 4 Games on the Road in Houston to Win the World Series

The Nationals trailed the Brewers 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth in their Wild Card matchup. Washington was able to rally with three runs in the eighth inning to advance to the NLDS. The Nationals once again faced elimination against the Dodgers as they trailed 2-1 but were able to win the next two games to punch their ticket to the NLCS where they faced the Cardinals. Things were much less interesting in the NLCS for Washington as they swept St. Louis on their way to the World Series.

The Nationals were part of a history-making World Series where the home team did not win a game for the first time ever. The Nationals jumped out to a 2-0 lead before losing three straight games to the Astros. Facing elimination, the Nationals were able to win the next two games in Houston to win their first-ever World Series.

To summarize, the Nationals faced elimination on three separate occasions during the postseason including the one-game Wild Card matchup Washington needed to win just to make it to a playoff series. So yes, the Nationals are going to celebrate by having a massive championship parade.