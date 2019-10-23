New York Giants Sign Former First-Round Draft Pick, Bolster Linebacking Corps

The New York Giants defense was not good to open the 2019 season. Their defense allowed a horrendous 460.3 yards per game over their first three games. The unit seemed to be improving over the past few weeks, however, that all changed last Sunday. The G-Men were absolutely torched by backup running back Chase Edmonds who accounted for 150 total yards and three touchdowns.

Fortunately, reinforcement is on the way, in the form of a former pupil of defensive coordinator James Bettcher during his time in Arizona.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Giants Sign Linebacker Deone Bucannon

The New York Giants linebacking corps, which wasn’t all too strong to begin with, suffered a major blow when rookie standout Ryan Connelly tore his ACL back in Week 4. The team opted to fill the hole left behind by a plethora of journeymen and practice squad call ups, each to differing levels of success. However, after being embarrassed by a backup running back from Fordham University a week ago, New York has opted to bring in some reinforcement.

Welcome to Big Blue, Deone Bucannon#GiantsPride | @primepoint — New York Giants (@Giants) October 22, 2019

The Giants signed one-time Arizona Cardinals standout linebacker Deone Bucannon on Tuesday. The former first-round draft pick was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, but failed to carve out a true role within the defense, and was eventually cut earlier this month.

What Does Bucannon Over the G-Men’s Defense?

Deone Bucannon was a safety by trade coming out of college. However, when the Arizona Cardinals selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, they had different ideas for the former first-team AP All-American. The Cardinals moved Bucannon to linebacker after a rookie season that was spent mostly in a backup role. From there, the term “moneybacker” was born.

Bucannon excelled in his new rule under the tutelage of then-Cardinals (now Giants) defensive coordinator James Bettcher. The former Washington State Cougar accounted for 112 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown in what was his inaugural season at the linebacker position.

Unfortunately for Bucannon, while he did record 91 tackles the following season, injuries began to take a toll on his availability as well as his production when on the field. With Bettcher jumping ship to New York, Buccannon quickly became a square peg that Arizona could no longer fit in their defense.

However, the talent is undoubtedly there for the just 27 year old player. There is no better fit for him in the NFL than alongside his former, and now current, D-Coordinator Bettcher.

Bucannon has a chance to play the majority of passing downs starting this week. Fellow linebacker David Mayo has been a pleasant surprise this season, yet is more of a downhill type of player. In many ways, Bucannon is a replica of current Giants safety Jabrill Peppers. While back in the day, that may have been seen a negative, in today’s pass-happy league it’s important to have safety-linebacker hybrids than can play in multiple situations.

Bettcher found a way for Bucannon to succeed on a Cardinals team that had safeties Tyrann Mathieu, Tony Jefferson, and Antonio Bethea all playing valuable snaps. There can only be a positive outcome to having both Bucannon and Peppers as chess pieces at his disposal.

READ NEXT: Fantasy Week 8: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Defense