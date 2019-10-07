NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Seahawks, Packers & Colts Make Jump

The NFL has been described as a game of inches and the Seahawks’ fate in our latest power rankings depended on the leg of Rams’ kicker Greg Zuerlein. The Rams missed a potentially game-winning kick so the discussion turned back to the magnificence of Russell Wilson rather than L.A. coming up with a major road win in a get-right game.

Regardless, Wilson’s play has been nothing short of remarkable proving there will not be a letdown after the quarterback signed a lucrative contract extension this offseason. Wilson is completing more than 73 percent of his passes for 1,409 yards and 12 touchdowns.

What is just as impressive is Wilson has yet to throw an interception this season. The Seahawks quarterback has also added 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Things can change quickly in this league, and the Seahawks look like a different team than the squad we saw get dominated by the Saints just a few weeks ago.

Top 5: Packers & Seahawks Both Had Statement Wins as Chiefs Get First Loss

We kept waiting for the Chiefs’ offense to hit the next gear, but it was never able to against the Colts defense. Indianapolis was once a trendy Super Bowl pick, but Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement caused too many of us to disregard the team.

Indianapolis’ core is still strong as the team relied on a strong rushing attack and stout defense to upset the Chiefs. Jacoby Brissett has also looked more than capable of running the Colts offense with success.

Yet, this game felt just as much about the Chiefs as it did the Colts. The Chiefs’ offense looked human as it sputtered against a good defense. Kansas City has relied on multiple running backs early in the season, but their matchup with the Colts was a game where they could have used a rusher like Kareem Hunt.

This is not a death statement for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl hopes, but it means they no longer are one of the few teams with a zero in the loss column. The Patriots and 49ers are now the only undefeated teams in the NFL. As the chaos ensued, the Patriots continued to win, even though it was against a struggling Redskins squad.

When the Packers squeaked out a Week 1 victory, many were quick to write off Green Bay and their new offense. Each week, Aaron Rodgers looks more comfortable in the new system, and the Packers did not miss a beat despite being without their top wide receiver Davante Adams. Rodgers looked sharp in Dallas in what has become his home away from home with the way he plays against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks’ unrelenting support of Chris Carson despite the running back dealing with fumbles paid dividends as he was a big reason for their win over the Rams. Carson did bobble the game-winning touchdown pass but was able to collect himself to finish the play.

Bottom 5: The Redskins Are Challenging the Dolphins for the Worst Ranking

We have been pointing out that the Dolphins appear to have the bottom spot locked up for the foreseeable future. However, the Redskins appear to be just as much of a train wreck.

It was a difficult week to be a Washington fan between the organization appearing at odds about who their quarterback should be, along with inciminating videos featuring a man that looks a lot like Jay Gruden. The Dolphins retained the bottom spot despite being on a bye, which feels a bit like a victory this season. Dolphins fans should be advised that the Redskins are right on their heels in the race to the bottom.

Here is a look at our latest power rankings heading into Week 6. We will continue updating the table as more games are completed.

NFL Power Rankings: After Week 5