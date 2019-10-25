Orion Starr aka Rebecca Bryggman made her professional MMA debut with Bellator on October 25. Starr, 25, is a porn star and dominatrix from Long Island.

According to her official Instagram page, Starr, who fights under her given name, will face off against Elise Reed at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut. In a video interview prior to the fight, Starr accused Reed of ducking her in the past. Starr will fight fourth on the card with Roy Nelson and Frank Mir in the main event.

VideoVideo related to orion starr: porn star makes mma debut with bellator on october 25 2019-10-25T15:39:44-04:00

Starr has an amateur record of two wins in two fights. The porn star beat Sara Lopez in December 2018 and beat Alayna DeFranco in April 2019. Prior to the Reed bout, the DeFranco fight was Starr’s most recent. Starr fights at atomweight level. Starr weighs 105 pounds, according to her Sherdog profile. Starr has lost once, in a 2016 kickboxing bout against Jamie Butcher.

VideoVideo related to orion starr: porn star makes mma debut with bellator on october 25 2019-10-25T15:39:44-04:00

Starr has been discussing her move into the world of Mixed Martial Arts since September 2019 on her various social media channels. Starr trains at Maxum Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Islip Terrace on Long Island in New York. Starr is a native of Long Island.

VideoVideo related to orion starr: porn star makes mma debut with bellator on october 25 2019-10-25T15:39:44-04:00

Starr identifies herself as an MMA fighter, Cosplayer and Alt Model on her Facebook page. On that page, Starr says that is single and lives in Nassau County on Long Island. Starr also goes by the username, Rebecca Carnage Rampage for that profile.

On another Facebook profile, Starr says that she offers professional dominatrix services.

Starr says on her Instagram bio, “The One & Only Hybrid Goddess🐺🧛🏻‍♀️Lone wolf🐺💔 The last of her kind.. Pro MMA Fighter/Alt Model/Adult Film Star/Vocalist/Cosplayer.”

VideoVideo related to orion starr: porn star makes mma debut with bellator on october 25 2019-10-25T15:39:44-04:00

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School