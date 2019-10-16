Packers Fans Still Having Fun Trolling Lions Fans After Win [LOOK]

The world of sports hasn’t stopped talking about the controversial penalties against the Detroit Lions on Monday night that influenced the final outcome of the Green Bay Packers’ 23-22 home win, and Packers fans are still finding hysterical ways to let everyone know they just don’t care about their complaining.

Once trailing 13-0, the Packers mounted a late-game comeback against the Lions that saw Aaron Rodgers throw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard and Mason Crosby follow through on the next drive with a game-winning field goal as time expired at Lambeau Field. But the commentators, especially Booger McFarland, took issue with a pair of penalties well before the result went final.

The plays in question — two illegal hands-to-the-face calls against Lions defensive end Trey Flowers — came at crucial moments. The first neutralized a drive-killing sack on third down, while the second supplied the Packers with an opportunity to run down the clock and kick from a shorter distance instead of trying from farther and giving the ball back to the Lions offense with about a minute left to attempt a rally.

Matt LaFleur dodged questions about the penalties Tuesday when speaking with reporters on an off day for the team, but the Packers fan base offered up a few responses of their own:

Other fans: Lions got robbed Packers fans: pic.twitter.com/H2KGllXpxE — T (@tweetless21) October 15, 2019

Lions fans: Refs helped you! ME: pic.twitter.com/721tJnUS2w — Greg Ingram (@PackmanGDI) October 15, 2019

Aside from some on-point and more traditional memeing at the expense of Lions fans, some Packers fans also put forth evidence that suggested the calls weren’t as terrible as McFarland and other TV broadcasters made them out to be.

Feelsbadman from GreenBayPackers

Others were more interested in digging up the past, assembling snippets of times where the Packers were victims of no-call or bad-call decisions by the NFL’s officiating crew. A controversial no-call in the Packers-Eagles game Week 4 — the team’s only loss in a 5-1 start — was among the early examples this season.

Of course, there was also plenty of celebration after the Packers crossed off another one of their NFC North rivals and secured their perch atop the division. Za’Darius and Preston Smith combined for 2 1/2 sacks while the Packers defense stuffed Kerryon Johnson for just 2.3 yards on 13 carries. The Lions finished with just 56 rushing yards on the night, but they did score their only touchdown of the night on Johnson’s 1-yard run on fourth down.

Packers fans had a little something to say about that touchdown, too, by the way:

NFL Admits Second Flag Was an Error

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Tuesday the second hands-to-the-face penalty called on Flowers was an error.

According to ESPN, Vincent spoke at a news conference from the league’s owners meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he said the two penalties were a topic raised during Tuesday’s meeting with the competition committee. He also said he has plans to speak with Lions owner Martha Ford and general manager Bob Quinn in regards to the situation.

“There was one that was clear that we support,” Vincent said via ESPN. “And there was the other, when you look at it, when you review the play, (it’s) not something that you want to see called in particular on the pass rush. One that you can support, but the other one, clearly after you review it, you’ve seen some slo-mos, the foul wasn’t there.”

An admission of wrongdoing, though, doesn’t change the outcome for either team. And for as long as Lions fans want to dwell on it, you can bet Packers fans will be there to heckle them.

