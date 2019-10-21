Patriots vs. Jets Prop Bets: 5 Best Non-Spread Picks

The New England Patriots are 6-0 and none of their victories have ever really been in doubt. But on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets, the Patriots face their toughest challenge yet.

Should New England win? On paper, yes. But the Jets are fully healthy while New England is without several key pieces due to injury and suspension.

New England usually endures a tough game when they travel to the Meadowlands, and this week will be no different. The Patriots have struggled to move the ball on the ground all season and without any healthy fullbacks or their primary run-blocking tight end Matt LaCosse, New England may lack any variety in their offense.

But there is still a chance the Patriots get a rushing touchdown. And there is also a huge possibility New England’s kicking game comes into play. Here are the five best prop bets for Monday Night Football.

*All odds and betting info courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sony Michel Scores a Touchdown(-120)

He hasn’t been as productive for New England this season but Michel still has three touchdowns on the year. One of those came against the Jets, a short, five-yard jaunt after a pass-heavy drive.

Who’s to say that this exact scenario can’t happen again. Michel has been good at the goal-line in his career. Even though the Patriots have started to trust Brandon Bolden or Tom Brady more in that situation as of late, Michel could very well punch one in from a short distance.

Each Team Scores 1+ TD and 1+ FG (-180)

The Patriots have allowed only two field goals all season, none since Week 4. But against a Jets team that could find a way to move the ball even a little against the Patriots, a field goal and a touchdown of any kind aren’t impossible.

The same goes for the Patriots. New England should score a touchdown but it’ll be all about whether they get a field goal opportunity. A Patriots drive could konk out in field goal range pretty easily, or it could be like last week where New England only scores touchdowns. Tough call but worth the risk.

Sam Darnold Passing Yard (Over/Under 222.5 at -112)

In his return last week, Darnold tore apart the Cowboys for 338 passing yards. The Patriots do have a much better secondary but have allowed over 200 yards on two previous against Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

The total of 222.5 yards isn’t a ton, and although New England has been stout in defending against the pass, it might be possible. If the Patriots contain the Jets rushing attack, it would force Darnold to look to the air. It might be worthwhile to go with the over here, even if it isn’t by much.

Jamison Crowder First Touchdown Scorer (+1300)

Believe it or not, Crowder has the second-best odds to score the first Jets’ touchdown behind Le’Veon Bell. If New England does allow an offensive score, it could come just like it did against the Giants last week. A slot receiver makes a catch in single coverage and outruns his defender to the endzone.

Crowder has been the Jets’ leading receiver and most reliable target. He could play a big part against the Patriots secondary in which safeties have shut down deep targets all season. Look into this one, but Crowder finding paydirt first is a solid option.

Tom Brady Touchdown & Patriots Win (+950)

Brady scored two touchdowns last week, not because he is selfish but because he is scary effective at the goal-line. He already has three touchdowns this season on one-yard sneaks and has been doing so more times this season than we’ve seen the past two years.

New England is also unbeaten in part to their defense but also because the Brady-led offense has scored 30-plus points on five occasions. This isn’t outlandish by any means and could be a steal at that line.

