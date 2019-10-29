Patriots Release Veteran Kicker in 15th Season: Report

For the second time this month, the New England Patriots will need to look for a new kicker.

On Tuesday, the Patriots released veteran kicker Mike Nugent, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The Patriots are cutting K Mike Nugent, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2019

Nugent was acquired by New England on October 3 to replace long-time Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski who went on injured reserve. Nugent won a tryout that featured the likes of Kai Forbath, Blair Walsh, and Elliott Fry among others.

In his short stint with the Patriots, Nugent went 5 for 8 kicking field goals including a block and a miss against the Cleveland Browns. He also made 15 of his 16 extra-point attempts, missing only his first one at Washington.

New England’s faith in Nugent waivered as the Patriots consistently attempted to go for it on fourth down rather than boot a field goal of over 40 yards. Nugent wasn’t even handling kickoff duties as that belonged to punter Jake Bailey.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Plenty on the Market

The Patriots’ release of Nugent came at an interesting time when several high-profile kickers have been placed on the market. Among those are Cairo Santos and Matt Bryant, both of whom were released over the past couple weeks.

Aside from those who the Patriots initially tried out, New England also had a few others in for a workout recently, including Giorgio Tavecchio.

Before signing Nugent, the Patriots also tried out Josh Gable, Kai Forbath, Blair Walsh, Elliott Fry and Matthew Wright. They more recently worked out kickers Greg Joseph, Austin MacGinnis, Giorgio Tavecchio and Austin Rehkow. Matt Bryant was also released today. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 29, 2019

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Patriots go after the recently released veteran Matt Bryant. Although he went 9 for 14 in field goals this season including a pair of misses from over 50 yards on Sunday, Bryant has proven to be an accurate kicker for several years and is 13th all-time on the NFL scoring list.

Four of his five misses this season came on field-goal attempts over 50 yards, a zone in which he went 2 for 6 nailing a long of 52 yards. His experience and decent range would be a plus for the Patriots who, at times, have been managing drives with caution given the uncertainty of the kicking game.

Will Kicking Woes Cost the Patriots?

The Patriots have been seemingly invincible this season, holding an 8-0 record without much of a threat to that record. The schedule gets tougher down the stretch, and there could be a couple of close games that require some heroics from the kicking unit.

Stephen Gostkowski had been a stable presence for New England in this department, but his injury may end up being the downfall of the Patriots down the line. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was first to echo this sentiment, doing so the day he was placed on injured reserve.

It’s not a totally unreasonable opinion either. The Patriots won several playoff games on the legs of its kickers Adam Vinatieri and even Gostkowski at times has pitched in with the heroics. Now, New England must place its trust in a rental kicker with minimal playing time if any this season, a less-than-ideal scenario for a Super Bowl contender.

READ NEXT: Mid-Season Report Card: Which Patriots Got Highest Grades?