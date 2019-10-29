Patriots Trade Rumors: Which Offensive Linemen Can New England Afford?

The New England Patriots enter trade deadline day with very little cap space with which to finagle. Already doing some tinkering to acquire Mohamed Sanu, the Patriots are up against it as far as spending goes.

But with a big area of need still to be addressed at offensive line, the Patriots will have to do some real digging to find an affordable lineman to acquire in a trade. So any dreams of possibly adding Trent Williams are likely out the window.

Believe it or not, there are a few players out there that fit this profile for New England. And the Patriots would only need to acquire someone who can fill in until starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn returns.

There are a few elements New England is looking for in its potential trade targets: versatility, experience, and run-blocking. Affordability plays a main factor, but New England can definitely make a deal happen. Here is a pair of players they may pursue as the deadline approaches.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

That’s a mouthful but the Eagles’ offensive lineman can play a variety of different positions and can help New England when it comes to scouting its remaining two NFC opponents.

He was a major piece to the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2017 (sorry to remind you, Pats fans) and has started 20 games, both regular season and playoffs, at either left tackle or right tackle. He also practiced as an interior lineman during Philadelphia’s 2019 training camp. T

The Patriots are in obvious need of depth on the exterior line. Marshall Newhouse, who has been filling in for the injured Isaiah Wynn, has allowed eight sacks in six starts at the position. Meanwhile Marcus Cannon has allowed a team-worst nine QB pressures, tied with right guard Shaq Mason.

Both Mason and Cannon have been banged up this season, so acquiring Vaitai would be a massive reinforcement. Garnering a cap hit of just over $2 million in the final year of his rookie contract, he may be just a rental for the remainder of the season.

Most importantly, he’s in the Patriots’ price range. And for a New England team in a win-now mode, bringing in a guy like Vaitai who started against the Patriots in a Super Bowl would be a huge asset.

Cordy Glenn

The Bengals left tackle has been at odds with his current team over his concussion treatment during the past few weeks and is likely to leave Cincinnati at the deadline. The Patriots could be a potential suitor though they would need to do a little extra tinkering.

If the Patriots restructure his contract, Glenn would only take a cap hit of around $4.6 million for the whole season. In addition, he would be under team control for next season too, a good thing for a Patriots’ team in line to lose a couple of its linemen to free agency.

Joe Thuney is one of those who is likely to get paid big money by another team as is reserve guard/center, Ted Karras. Glenn could provide an insurance policy for the future as well as depth for the current season, two things the Patriots need.

