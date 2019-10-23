Pistons Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Pacers: Will Derrick Rose Start?

Coming off just their second playoff appearance in 10 seasons, the Detroit Pistons are looking to build on a 41-41 campaign with somewhat of a new-look core. Derrick Rose is one of the key new faces in the mix for Detroit, but his exact role with the team this season remains a question mark.

The Pistons open the 2019-20 season with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers, who also boast an intriguing young core with plenty of talent. One note for Detroit is that star forward Blake Griffin will be sidelined with hamstring/knee injuries. As RotoGrinders detailed, it’ll be Markieff Morris who draws the start in his place on Wednesday.

Markieff Morris (back) will start in place of Blake Griffin (hamstring, knee) on Wednesday https://t.co/HBUq8wSPiK — RotoGrinders (@RotoGrinders) October 23, 2019

We’re going to take a look at the Pistons roster, starting lineup and overall outlook ahead of the opener against the Pacers. Specifically, we’ll evaluate the situation with Rose and his potential playing time/role in the Motor City.

Pistons Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Pacers

*Notates expected starter

C: Andre Drummond*, Thon Maker

PF: Markieff Morris*, Christian Wood

SF: Tony Snell*, Svi Mykhailiuk

SG: Bruce Bowen*, Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway

PG: Reggie Jackson*, Derrick Rose, Tim Frazier, Jordan Bone

While we await confirmation on the Pistons official starting lineup, the replacement for Griffin has been revealed, and it’s also been reported that Bruce Bowen will get the starting nod. FantasyLabs posted the news on Bowen’s outlook and this likely means that Rose will come off the bench, barring something unforeseen happening.

Lineup note: Bruce Brown will start Wednesday; Luke Kennard to come off bench. — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) October 23, 2019

The only outlook which could make sense for Rose to start on Wednesday is if Bowen shifts to small forward and Tony Snell comes off the bench. If that were to be the case, it would open the door for Rose to get the starting nod at shooting guard next to Reggie Jackson.

It’s also worth noting that Jackson was listed as probable as of Wednesday morning but appears likely to play, which adds to the chances of Rose having a role as one of the first players off the bench. He’ll likely play a huge second-unit role in a similar fashion to the one he had with the Minnesota Timberwolves during his impressive 2018-19 campaign.

Derrick Rose’s Stats During Superb Bounceback Season

Rose, who won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award during the 2011 season and is a three-time All-Star, had battled injuries on and off in recent seasons leading to a decrease in production. After averaging 18.0 points and 4.4 assists with the New York Knicks in a one-year stint during the 2016-17 season, he saw action in just 25 regular-season games in 2017-18.

That year began with Rose as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers where he played 16 games before being traded to the Utah Jazz. He was released by the Jazz shortly after and signed with the Timberwolves, playing in nine games.

Last season over the span of 51 games, Rose showed flashes of his former self, averaging 18.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent from the season. His shooting mark ranked as the second-best of his career and he also knocked down 37.0 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, a personal best for Rose.

Regardless of the role he plays with the Pistons out of the gate this year, there’s little question that Rose will have an opportunity to provide and spark and build on last season’s success.

