Police Car Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Fairfax, Virginia

A pedestrian died after he was hit by a police car in Fairfax, Virginia early Sunday, police said.

An accident reconstruction team from the Fairfax Police Department was investigating the crash. It was reported during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 20, 2019.

“Our Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a police cruiser near Rt 50 and Graham Rd,” police wrote in a statement online. “The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died. Three lanes of E/B Rt 50 are closed near Graham Rd for the investigation.”

Three lanes of Route 50 were closed while police conducted their investigation. Fairfax Police wrote a tweet echoing their online statement.

Our Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a police cruiser near Rt 50 and Graham Rd. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died. Three lanes of E/B Rt 50 are closed near Graham Rd for the investigation. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/nwDNmaBQa0 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 20, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

No Information Was Immediately Released on the Cause of the Fatal Crash

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK/ KILLED BY FAIRFAX CO POLICE CAR- ALL lanes of eastbound Arlington Blvd remain CLOSED at Graham Rd in West Falls Church. NEWS PHOTO TOM YEATMAN: pic.twitter.com/M77599BmY0 — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) October 20, 2019

It was not immediately clear what led to the police car hitting the pedestrian, or whether the police cruiser was a Fairfax police car. The victim, who was a male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. He died at the hospital. A crash reconstruction team from Fairfax Police Department in Fairfax, Virginia was called to investigate the cause of the crash.

The information in the above tweet, which indicated the pedestrian was hit by a Fairfax police car, could not immediately be confirmed. It was not clear whether the police car was a Fairfax police cruiser, or whether Fairfax Police Department was an agency called to investigate the crash independently.

No information was immediately released on the victim, except that police described him as a male. The crash occurred in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax, Virginia on Route 50, which is also called Arlington Boulevard, near its intersection with Graham Avenue. Three lanes of a portion of Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) were closed while police continued their investigation.

“ALL lanes of eastbound Arlington Blvd remain CLOSED at Graham Rd in West Falls Church,” Alan Henney wrote on Twitter.

Our Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a police cruiser near Rt 50 and Graham Rd. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died. Three lanes of E/B Rt 50 are closed near Graham Rd for the investigation. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/nwDNmaBQa0 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 20, 2019

“Our Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a police cruiser near Rt 50 and Graham Rd,” police wrote in a statement online. “The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died. Three lanes of E/B Rt 50 are closed near Graham Rd for the investigation.”

Fairfax Police Department also wrote a statement on Twitter, repeating the information in their online statement.

Earlier this month, a man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a police officer in Houston, Texas who was responding to a call for a suicide, according to ABC 6. The victim in Houston was identified as 29-year-old Dwayne Foreman. The crash, which occurred on the night of Tuesday, October 9, 2019, was caught on the police car’s dash cam footage.

Houston Police Assistant Chief Henry Gaw would not tell the news station whether the officer was at fault, but said an investigation was ongoing.

“We’re making sure here with our investigation, that, you know, policies and so forth were followed,” Gaw told the station. “You know, again, this is a very tragic incident where a citizen was killed.”