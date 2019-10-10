Raiders Cut Starting WR, Re-Sign Recently Released Player

The Oakland Raiders just won’t stop making moves during their bye week as they’ve decided to move on from injured wide receiver, J.J. Nelson, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Raiders have cut veteran WR J.J. Nelson and re-signed WR Marcell Ateman, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 10, 2019

Nelson was supposed to be the starter next to Tyrell Williams once Antonio Brown was let go, but he could only get healthy enough to appear in two games. His tenure with the Raiders consisted of four catches for 36 yards and one touchdown. He is replaced by Marcell Ateman, who was just recently cut to make room for Zay Adams. This marks the second time the Raiders have signed Atemen within the last two weeks.

Oakland’s wide receiver corps has seen a lot of turmoil through five weeks of football, mainly due to injuries. This has led to the team making several moves. The wide receiver depth chart almost looks completely different than it did just before the season started. The Raiders also announced that they are adding Lester Cotton Sr. back to the practice squad. He was activated for the game against the Chicago Bears but didn’t see any playing time. The undrafted rookie out of Alabama still has some work to do if he’s going to hit the field on Sunday’s.

