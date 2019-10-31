Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Accidentally Wears Women’s Halloween Costume

Halloween has arrived and the Oakland Raiders had their rookies dress up for the holiday. It’s likely an extension of the rookie hazing that was prominent during the team’s run on Hard Knocks. While some of the rookies were successful with their costume choice, Hunter Renfrow was not as he dressed up as Captain Marvel, a female character.

I’M DYING 😂💀 Hunter Renfrow presenting his Halloween costume to the rest of the team. 😂🔉 sound up!#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/oy7xmTWP5r — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) October 31, 2019

It would’ve been okay if he meant to dress up as a female character, but the problem was that he didn’t realize Captain Marvel was a girl. It should be mentioned that in the comic books, Captain Marvel has been both a boy and a girl. However, he’s wearing the movie version of the costume, which was worn by a woman. Obviously, the team had a good laugh watching the rookie awkwardly stumble his way through an explanation.

How’s Hunter Renfrow Doing in His Rookie Year?

As it has been for most Raider wide receivers in 2019, it’s been an uneven season for Hunter Renfrow. Through his first six games, he didn’t do much to impress. However, he had a breakout game in Week 8 versus the Houston Texans. He caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. His most notable play was a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter. That’s quite a way to score your first career touchdown.

If Renfrow can start to become a consistent option for Derek Carr, that could do wonders for the offense. Tyrell Williams has been the only wide receiver on the roster that has proven he can make consistent big plays and he’s been banged up. Renfrow had pretty big expectations for a fifth-round pick heading into this season. He hasn’t necessarily lived up to them yet, but making big plays like he did against the Texans is a very positive sign.

Overall, the rookie has 18 catches for 203 yards this season. The Houston game was the first time he accumulated more than 30 yards in a game. Now it’s time to see if he’ll build off that momentum and put up a big game against the Detriot Lions.

Tyrell Williams Seems to Be Healthy

Fortunately for the Raiders, it looks like Tyrell Williams is finally getting healthy. Though he dropped a couple of important catches late in the game versus the Texans, there’s no doubt he’s the most talented wide receiver on the roster. Based on Thursday’s injury report, Williams continued to be a full participant in practice, which means he should be ready to go against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Now that he’s shaken off the rust of missing two games, he should be ready to make the kinds of catches he dropped in Week 8. He’s scored a touchdown in every game he’s played this season and is the player with the longest active touchdown streak in the NFL. If he keeps scoring a touchdown every game this season, he could end the year with 14 touchdown receptions. Not bad for a player who was supposed to be the team’s number two wide receiver heading into the season.

