Raiders’ Jon Gruden Hilariously Teases Charles Woodson [WATCH]

When you hear the name Charles Woodson, do you associate him with the Oakland Raiders or Green Bay Packers? It may not be a very easy question to answer. Woodson started and finished his career with the Raiders, but he won a Super Bowl and Defensive Player of the Year award with the Packers. Nobody would question that his career is worthy of a Hall of Fame induction. However, Woodson is going to have a tough decision to make when he is inducted. Oakland’s head coach Jon Gruden poked some fun at Woodson and asked if he was going into the Hall of Fame as a Packer or a Raider.

Woodson got really defensive and told the coach he couldn’t answer that question. It’s not an easy call to make as he is revered by both fan bases. Gruden was the coach when the Raiders drafted Woodson, so their ties run deep. It’ll be interesting to see what the former defensive back eventually decides.

Woodson Will Probably Be in the Hall of Fame Because of the Packers

It’s no secret that the Raiders became one of the worst teams in the NFL following the 2002 Super Bowl loss. This left Woodson unhappy and he eventually left the team for Green Bay in 2006. He was one of the best defensive backs in football during his first tenure with the Raiders, but the team wasn’t going anywhere. In the seven seasons, Woodson was with the Packers, the Oakland won 36 games. That’s an average of five wins a season. If he would’ve stayed with the team during that time, he wouldn’t be a Super Bowl champion. He could’ve won a Defensive Player of the Year award, but it would’ve been difficult considering how bad the Raiders were.

Woodson could’ve had a chance to make it to the Hall of Fame if he stayed in Oakland, but he probably wouldn’t have been first ballot. He’s more revered by the Raider fan base due to some of his epic plays and he did spend the majority of his career wearing silver and black. He’s going to have a very tough decision on his hands when he is eventually inducted.

Charles Woodson Gives Heartfelt Response to Willie Brown’s Death

The Raiders organization was dealt a devastating blow on Tuesday when it was revealed that Hall of Famer Willie Brown had passed away. Brown was heavily involved with the Raiders throughout his whole life and he affected multiple generations of players. Charles Woodson was close with Brown and took to his Instagram to mourn the loss of his friend.

“Nobody loved the Oakland Raiders more than Willie Brown, I promise you that,” said Woodson. “Just being around him, we created a bond… and [he] really became a friend to me. They say, over the years, you don’t get too many real friends. Well, Brown was one of those real friends.

“Me and him would always go back and forth about who was the real 24. Well, make no mistake Brown, you were the real 24… and the original 24.”

