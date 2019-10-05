Raiders Work out Super Bowl Champion DB While in London: Report

Since the Oakland Raiders lost rookie Johnathan Abram to injury after the season’s first game, they’ve struggled to replace him. The team has given up a lot of points since Week 1 and is currently allowing the eighth-most points out of any NFL defense. While there are talented defensive backs available via free agency and the trade market, the Raiders have mainly been trying to add lesser-known names. That trend continued while the team was in London to face off against the Chicago Bears.

Raiders Work out DB Will Blackmon While in London: Report

The Raiders tried bringing in Juston Burris to help add depth to the defensive backfield. However, he didn’t last long before he was cut. The team has tried out several other players, but haven’t found somebody they are happy with. That hasn’t stopped them from trying. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Raiders have tried out former Super Bowl Champion with the New York Giants, Will Blackmon.

While the team is in London, the Raiders worked out DB @WillBlackmon, who now covers the NFL in the media and is there as well. Right place, right time for Oakland to check out the versatile vet that has stayed in shape. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2019

Blackmon currently helps cover the NFL for a number of outlets and happened to be in London covering the Bears-Raiders game. The 10-year NFL veteran most recently played in the CFL for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, which didn’t last long. After is short tenure up north, he decided to retire. He only started 30 games over those 10 years in the NFL and has brought in four interceptions. Though he is versatile and experienced, if the Raiders decided to bring him on, he’s certainly not a long-term option and probably wouldn’t even see the field.

It’s hard to know exactly what Oakland has in Johnathan Abram because they’ve only seen him play one game, but all indications are that the team is excited about him. It looks like the Raiders will ride with Erik Harris and Curtis Riley to fill in for Abram for the rest of 2019.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Raiders Have a Strong Chance for Statement Win vs. The Bears

The Raiders started the season on an unbelievable high with a dominant win over the Denver Broncos. They then followed that up with two bad performances against the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. They were able to turn things around and pull off a win against a banged-up Indianapolis Colts team and will now be facing one of the top defenses in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears are currently second in the NFL in points allowed and are only giving up 11.2 points per game. Even Aaron Rodgers only managed to put up 10 points against this defense. The Raiders are going to have a tough time matching up against this team, but the Bears will be missing their starting quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky hasn’t gotten off to a great start, so his absence probably won’t affect that Bears all that much. If the Raiders are going to win this game, they need to absolutely shut down the Bears’ lackluster offense.

It could only take 10 points to leave London with a victory. This would be a huge win for a Raiders team that is looking to leave behind mediocrity. The Bears are on a three-game win streak and a win against them could get Oakland rolling as they’d be back over .500.

READ NEXT: Pro Bowl Running Back Destroys Vontaze Burfict, Supports Suspension

