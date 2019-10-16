Rob Gronkowski Responds to Alleged Beef with Bill Belichick

Now that Rob Gronkowski is no longer a member of the New England Patriots, he can finally tell all when it relates to his relationship with Bill Belichick.

While appearing for an interview for local radio station WEEI, the former Patriots tight end finally addressed his alleged beef when it relates to his former head coach. Prior to his retirement, it had been speculated that Gronkowski wanted to retire in part due to his alleged deteriorating relationship with Belichick.

Gronk Calls Belichick the ‘Best Coach’ During Interview

According to Gronk, there is no beef at all with Belichick. In fact, he expressed nothing but admiration for the Patriots’ head coach.

Radio Caller: People thought when you were leaving that you had become frustrated with Belichick and dealing with that? Gronkowski: Oh, not at all. Yeah, not at all. Radio Caller: Do you miss Bill Belichick? Gronkowski: Oh man. In ways, for sure. Just like leaving the game, I miss the game in ways, for sure. But his coaching techniques and everything, he’s hands down the best coach obviously I’ve ever been around. That’s obviously why he’s at the level he is.

There you have it. While it’s always an interesting angle — especially when it relates to the Patriots — to speculate on alleged beef between players and coaches, there’s nothing to see here.

Even if Gronk did have beef with Belichick, he knows not to create any controversy. He could always desire a return to New England and it’s probably smart to leave that door open. In fact, Gronkowski addressed the possibility of him returning with the Patriots down the road during the interview.

Gronkowski Says ‘No’ to NFL Return — For Now

As I stated prior, Gronkowski addressed the idea of a possible return. The former All-Pro tight end closed the door on returning in 2019 — but he never stated he would be retired for good.

“I’ll give an answer. Obviously when I retired I retired for a reason, because I needed to step away. So it would be a no. It would be a no,” Gronkowski emphasized. “There it is. But I never say no because I said no and everyone was like ‘yeah, he’s kidding.’ It’s a no. In my mind that’s how it is. It’s a no. I say I keep it open because even when I do say no people are like ‘yeah right, he’s kidding.’ They always spin it. But in my mind it’s a no. There you go.”

He also explained what it would take to motivate him to come out of retirement.

“The love has been shown, for sure. No doubt about that. It was never really about that. But like I said I would have to be feeling it, mentally and physically,” Gronkowski explained. “It would need to be 10 days or a couple weeks of me just feeling it, like I need to go play football again. I don’t know how I would describe it. That’s what I’m trying to say. I’m enjoying myself right now. I don’t have that itch. If I had that itch I would go back. I would have to have that itch and it would have to be a continuous itch. It’s not like I see Tom [Brady] throw a nice touchdown pass and, like man if that’s me and for like the five second itch. It has to be a continuous itch, like every day, every week. It has to be a long, continuous itch.”

Although Gronk may not have the desire to return now, the door is still open for the future.

Gotta keep that hope alive, Patriots fans!