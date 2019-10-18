Sixers Star to Miss Preseason Finale With Back Tightness

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Ben Simmons for their preseason finale on Friday as they take on the Washington Wizards.

Simmons has been diagnosed with lower-back tightness, but it is believed to just be a precautionary. If it was a regular season, there’s little doubt that the former No. 1 overall pick would be on the floor.

Tonight:

– Ben Simmons (out, lower back tightness. Deemed precautionary).

– James Ennis (available, right calf strain)

– Raul Neto (questionable, left hamstring tightness). — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) October 18, 2019

Staying on the injury front, backup point guard Raul Neto is questionable with tightness in his left hamstring, which isn’t the best news as Sixers skipper Brett Brown is still trying to decided on a backup point guard.

James Ennis is dealing with a calf strain but will be available to play. While Simmons won’t be on the floor, the other starters are expected to play, although it will likely be very limited minutes with the team’s season-opener against the Celtics less than a week away.

Backup Point Guard Spot Still a Battle for Sixers

Neto is in a battle with Trey Burke for the primary spot off the bench.

With Simmons’ shooting and rookie Matisse Thybulle’s emergence, Burke’s play might have gone under the radar for the casual fan, but he certainly has a leg up in the rotation battle as the regular season approaches thanks to a strong training camp.

“I think Trey got that sort of dynamic dance with the ball, waterbug-type game that can keep defenses off balance,” Brown told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’ve experienced it as the opposition coach trying to guard it.”

Burke — who has played for four different teams over his six year NBA career — has a 10.9-point career average.

Simmons also sat out that last preseason game and Brown decided to run Josh Richardson — who will start at shooting guard — at the point. Burke didn’t see it as a slight.

“Not at all,” Burke said told reporters after the game. “I have been one of those guys who can come in and be a spark, I feel I can get 12-14 [points] any given night depending on the flow of the game.”

Sixers Seeking Perfect Preseason

Sure, the games don’t matter in the preseason. But a perfect record in the exhibition games is a nice morale boost and is a positive reflection on their reserves.

Led by Thybulle the defensive effort has been rock solid from the Sixers. Here are the rookie’s preseason stats and why he has impressed so far.

Some Matisse Thybulle highlights from last night, focusing on his defense. He's now averaging 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per 36 minutes in preseason pic.twitter.com/tuutNf89P4 — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) October 16, 2019

• 4 steals/2 blocks

• 1 steal /1 block

• 4 steals/1 block

• 3 steals /2 blocks

Brown is embracing the team’s focus on the defensive side of the ball.

“They coexist well. They seem to enjoy each other’s company,” Brown said. “They have bought in, in a significant way, that we are a defensive-oriented team. We are long, we can be disruptive.”

The offense hasn’t been too shabby either. There Sixers are averaging 28.8 assists per game and a league-best 1.67 assist to turnover ratio.

“There has been an unselfishness on the offensive end… it’s quite actually organic,” Brown said on Thursday when speaking to reporters.

